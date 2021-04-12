The Latest: 110+ businesses hiring right now; 7,600 vaccination appointments open tomorrow morning

Ryan Belmore, What's Up Newp
The Latest What’s Up Newp Headlines

Now Hiring: 110+ businesses hiring right now in the Newport area

Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4

7,600 vaccination appointments will open on Tuesday morning

Governor McKee announces new grant program to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

What’s Up in Newport County this week: April 12 – 18

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, April 12

Tiny Kitchen Magic: BBQ Pulled Pork with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Opinion: Will the education of blind children be setback 15 years?

WRIU 90.3 radio holding Radiothon fundraiser this week

Recent Local Obituaries

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

*The latest data is still from Friday, no updates yet.

