The Latest: 110+ businesses hiring right now; 7,600 vaccination appointments open tomorrow morning
A look at the latest headlines and info from What's Up Newp.
The Latest What’s Up Newp Headlines
Now Hiring: 110+ businesses hiring right now in the Newport area
Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4
7,600 vaccination appointments will open on Tuesday morning
Governor McKee announces new grant program to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
What’s Up in Newport County this week: April 12 – 18
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, April 12
Tiny Kitchen Magic: BBQ Pulled Pork with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Opinion: Will the education of blind children be setback 15 years?
WRIU 90.3 radio holding Radiothon fundraiser this week
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
Governor McKee signs Act on Climate bill in Newport on Saturday
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Tiny Kitchen Magic: BBQ Pulled Pork with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
*The latest data is still from Friday, no updates yet.
|5
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.