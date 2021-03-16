The Latest: 100+ job opportunities; What homes have sold in your neighborhood; What's up this week
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 16)
What’s Up in Newport County This Week: March 16 – 21
LIVE on WUN: A conversation about the New England Musicians Relief Fund
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 8 – 15)
This Day in RI History: March 16, 1976 Blu Cantrell born in Providence
What’s Up in Newport County today: Tuesday, March 16
Touro Synagogue Foundation to host a virtual talk on April 1
CCRI to host two virtual open houses this month for interested students
Recent Local Obituaries
John Prine wins two Grammys - Brandy Carlile covers "I Remember Everything" on broadcast
Rabbit on Portsmouth's Patience Island tests positive for Tularemia, a highly contagious bacterial disease
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
WPRI - Wedding industry working to bounce back and give couples their ‘happily ever after’
East Bay RI - 'All-Day Audible' event connects Portsmouth students, authors
General Assembly - House OKs McNamara bill that would allow school districts to raise funds to help pay for field trips
General Assembly - Rep. Williams reflects on vaccine distribution; says progress being made but problems remain
The Public’s Radio - Rhode Island will likely not meet goal of opening vaccinations to all adults by May 1
Salve Today - Join art gallery reception for "John Howard Benson: Drawing Newport"
