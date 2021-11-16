The holiday season begins this week with sparkling lights, ice skating, and a winter wonderland pop-up

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, November 16.

⚓️ It’s going to begin to feel like the holiday season around Newport this week;

Photo via The Preservation Society of Newport County

⚓️ Speaking of the holidays, Newport is one of the 53 Best Christmas Towns in America You Should Visit At Least Once, according to Reader’s Digest.

⚓️ State Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Dist. 73 (Middletown, Newport), remains the leading fundraiser among area legislators, reporting a campaign finance balance of more than $162,000 to the Board of Elections. What’s Up Newp’s Frank Prosnitz with the full story - Abney top fundraiser among area legislators

⚓️ WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein returns today with his latest - Gerry Goldstein: At season’s end, a new start in the soil

⚓️ If you missed our WUN-ON-ONE conversation with Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano, you can watch it now below. We got more questions from readers than we had time for, we’re compiling a list and will work on getting answers to your questions.

⚓️ Save The Date: Newport School Superintendant Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’s Up Newp for her monthly chat at 1:30 pm on December 1. Send us your questions!

⚓️ Join Sail Newport on Saturday at the JPT Film & Event Center for their Challenger Lecture Series Fall Premiere event. The event will introduce Captain Donald Lawson for a live presentation on his quest to set new American, solo, nonstop, speed records.

"I not only want to go around the world, I want to be the fastest, person, the fastest American, and the first African-American to do it non-stop" Captain Donald Lawson

Learn about his voyages and be the first to hear announcements about his quest to be the fastest sailor in the world.

🎥 Members of the public are invited to view a food challenge at The Hungry Monkey on Wednesday. Hungry Monkey says that a nationally known TV show will film their host taking on The Monkey’s famous “ Go Bananas French Toast Challenge” which allows a person an hour to consume an almost six-pound serving of stuffed Texas French Toast filled with cream cheese stuffing and topped with fresh fruits, maple syrup, and whipped cream. Home fries complete the platter-sized meal.

The filming schedule begins at 8 AM and seating inside the restaurant will be limited. Anyone hoping to attend will have to bring proof of vaccination and be willing to sign a release.

⚓️ Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes;

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 11 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - WNW wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WNW wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours & 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:33 am & 5:52 pm | Low tide at 11:39 am & 11:12 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.6 days, 89% lighting.

Things To Do

Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s

5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport

5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

