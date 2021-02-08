Sweepstakes to win 2021 HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth closes soon; What sold this past week in Newport County

Good Evening,

What’s Up in Newport County this week: Feb. 8 – 14

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in Newport County.

Newport City Hall will be open for early voting beginning Feb. 10

Newport City Hall will be open for early voting beginning Wednesday, February 10th in advance of the March 2nd Statewide Special Election on Ballot Referenda.

CCRI’s newly-launched Community Health Lab provides real-time teaching in home healthcare setting

The Community College of Rhode Island is revolutionizing the way it teaches home healthcare with the recent launch of its Community Health Lab at the Flanagan Campus in Lincoln.

What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 30 – Feb. 7)

Here is what sold this past week in Newport County. Available inventory is still extremely scarce, giving sellers a strong advantage in today’s competitive marketplace.

Wilbury Theatre’s “Capture the Block” Streaming Free Feb. 21

The Wilbury Theatre Group has been commissioned by the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities to participate in Culture is Key, an initiative to “understand, test, and evaluate the role of cultural participation on our state’s civic health.”

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

RIDOH reported today 119,104 total positive cases, 2,235 total fatalities, and 122,747 total does of vaccine administered.

Sweepstakes to win 2021 HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth closes on February 17

The HGTV® Dream Home 2021 located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, will close its sweepstakes on February 17, 2021, at 5 pm.

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

RIDOH has provided their weekly update to this list and 30 states are now on the list.

Rhode Island snowfall totals: See how much snow fell around the state (February 7)

Wondering how much snow fell in your neighborhood?

NDCC will host virtual call with the Secretary of State, State Treasurer on Tuesday

Newport Democratic City Committee is delighted to present two State Officials who are extremely busy in this period leading up to the special election on March 2.

Tiny Kitchen Magic: Chipotle Coconut Chicken Chili

There’s almost nothing better than a nice bowl of hot, delicious chili on days and nights like these.

Possible gubernatorial candidates raising substantial campaign funds

With the mayor of Providence and all general officers – except attorney general – term-limited at the end of 2022, it was expected to be a crowded field of political heavyweights vying for the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Recent Local Obituaries

The Public’s Radio: Newport: Connecting a city divided for decades

Newport is famous for its historic downtown, Gilded Age mansions, and waterfront restaurants, which attract millions of visitors every year. But the city is also home to the North End, a residential and commercial area that many tourists never see. The future of the North End, though, could look quite different.

RI.Gov: Attorney General petitions to intervene in Rhode Island Supreme Court case involving marina expansion in Block Island's Great Salt Pond

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that his office has petitioned the Rhode Island Supreme Court to intervene in Champlin's Realty Associates v. the Coastal Resources Management Council, a case that affects the State's coastal resources and the regulatory process designed to protect them.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 8. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Looking Ahead

On Tuesday, Matt Smith, the new host of The Local Music Cafe on MVYRadio, will be joining us for a live virtual video conversation.

On Wednesday, our Authors’ Series continues with a live virtual video conversation with novelist Christine Lajewski.

