Good Morning,

Today is Friday, December 3.

⚓️ The SVF Foundation is no more. Ocean Hour Farm to operate the property.

⚓️ The weekend has arrived - what’s up this weekend is here, open houses that are happening this weekend are here.

⚓️ Santa begins his tour of Newport neighborhoods on December 7.

⚓️ Ocean View on Bellevue Avenue has sold for $16 million.

⚓️ Castle Hill Inn is bringing back its Pop-Up Tree and Wreath sale this weekend to benefit The James L. Maher Center! The event will take place from 10 am-3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Latest on WUN

21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 3 – 5)

Narragansett Beer partners with Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing to launch ‘Norse x NorseWest’, a craft Nordic-inspired farmhouse ale

Santa scheduled to tour Newport’s neighborhoods beginning December 7

Rite-Solutions receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award from The U.S. Department of Labor

It’s Providence versus Rhode Island at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Saturday

‘Ocean View’ on Bellevue Avenue sells for $16 million

SVF Foundation says that it has completed its mission, grants conservation easement to its land

What’s Up This Weekend: Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Lantern Tours, and more

Newport Restaurant Group named 2021 Outstanding Philanthropic Business by Association of Fundraising Professionals

Housing is happening in Middletown

Keith Urban Returning to Mohegan Sun Arena for “The Speed of Now World Tour”

Obituary: Maria A. Costa

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow - A slight chance of showers between 9 am and 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until December 3, 10:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - WNW wind around 15 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:24 am & 6:48 pm | Low tide at 12:24 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 3% lighting.

What’s Happening Out There

2021 Christmas In Newport calendar of events

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Truffle Hunters at 4:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Mel Hawkins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Shop Local This Holiday Season

Newport County Dinner Club: No coupons to clip! Simply present the tasteful card when dining at any of our restaurants, and you’ll receive one entree free with the purchase of one entree.

This year the Newport County Dinner Club is celebrating 33 years. We have over 45 wonderful restaurants waiting for you. Don’t miss out on this fantastic dining opportunity. Whether you live in the area or plan to be visiting… Newport County Dinner Club is a great value! It’s the perfect gift…and you don’t have to worry about anyone’s size or favorite color! All Restaurants Just 5-15 Minutes from Downtown Newport! Books are valid from December 1st through November 30th. More details

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by davekid | Bannister’s Wharf

