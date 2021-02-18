Some visitation returns to hospitals, nursing homes; 100+ job opportunities in Newport area; Live snow blog

Good Evening,

A decent amount of snow has already fallen across southern Rhode Island. Some have already reported 4 - 4.5” of total snow accumulation in Newport and Jamestown.

The National Weather Service shows more snow is on the way overnight and into tomorrow, here’s the forecast for the next 24 hours;

Tonight - Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 11 pm, then snow between 11 pm and 3 am, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet after 3 am. Patchy fog after 7 pm. Low around 29. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday - Snow, possibly mixed with rain and sleet before 2 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Patchy fog. High near 36. Northeast wind around 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night - Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Two COVID-19 Updates

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott made the following two big announcements during today’s COVID-19 press briefing;

Effective tomorrow, RIDOH is allowing hospitals to return to Level 1, which is the least restrictive level. However, while hospital visitation today is largely limited to support people + family members during end-of-life situations, that will not be the case tomorrow. For nursing homes and assisted living facilities, they are very happy to announce that effective tomorrow, visitation should resume if the facility has not had any COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 18. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

