Tonight - Snow showers before 10 pm, then rain showers. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 35. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night - A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 11 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Keep up to date with the latest parking bans, delays, and closures here - LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays

As I write this, there are 684 National Grid customers without power across Rhode Island. None are in Newport County, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see that change over the next several hours. Keep an eye on the National Grid Outage Map here (and don’t forget to report outages to National Grid).

Governor Raimondo will deliver a State of the State Address on Wednesday at 7 pm.

Sankofa Community Connection will be holding an event to celebrate Black History Month on Thursday at 1 pm in front of City Hall.

Rhode Island Department of Health will hold their next COVID-19 press conference at 1 pm on Thursday. We’ll carry it live on whatsupnewp.com.

Newport City Council will host a workshop at 4:30 pm on Thursday to receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

On Saturday at 11 am, Newport City Council will be meeting with State legislators to talk about legislative priorities for Newport.

