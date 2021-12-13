Small Business Award Nominations, Tiny Kitchen Magic, Omicron variant in Rhode Island

Good Morning,

Today is Monday, December 13.

🍴WUN contributor Jay Flanders is back with another recipe. This month he’s sharing how to make Mac & Cheese.

🧑‍💼 The Small Business Administration has put out its annual call for nominees for its prestigious Small Business Awards, in which it recognizes outstanding companies or individuals in several categories. Rhode Island winners then compete regionally and nationally with company and individual winners from other regions.

🏥 Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Saturday announced that Rhode Island’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant (variant B.1.1.529) has been identified. The case was identified through the ongoing genomic surveillance program coordinated by RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories.

🌲 The James L. Maher Center’s tree sale continues this week, starting Monday at the Maher Center! Gorgeous balsam firs from Maine’s pristine northernmost forests. All trees are $75 ... and all proceeds benefit their programs & services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

🚲 Bike Newport held its annual Holiday Bike Giveaway on Sunday, handing out 100 refurbished bicycles to local children. WPRI with the story

🐥 Work continues to save Tiverton’s Sapowet Marsh, ecoRI reports.

Tiny Kitchen Magic: Mac and Cheese

Bramwell Tovey extends contract and expands role at Rhode Island Philharmonic

SBA calls for 2022 Small Business Award Nominations

Rhode Island’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant has been identified

People’s Credit Union donates $5,000, holiday toys to MLK Center

WUN Interview: Lindsey Stirling, playing PPAC Tuesday, Dec. 14

December schedule at The JPT features timeless holiday favorites, along with several critically acclaimed new films

COVID-19 Booster Dose eligibility expanded in Rhode Island

Local Obituaries

Weather

Today - Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 13 to 16 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 7 mph.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until December 13, 10:00 PM EST

Today - WSW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 8 to 12 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:19 am & 3:41 pm | Low tide at 10:06 am & 9:34 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.2 days, 69% lighting.

