“Six Picks” Gifts: Shop local for last-minute gifts; ‘Bois Doré’ estate sells for $8.99 million
Plus - Total COVID-19 fatalities in Rhode Island surpasses 3,000
Good Morning,
Today is Wednesday, December 22.
⚓️ Join What’s Up Newp this evening at the JPT Film & Event Center for our screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation! Doors open at 6:30 pm and we’ll kick off the evening with live music from FuturePhase (Chelsea Ambrose, Chris Vaillancourt, Tim Lee, and Brendan Keogh) followed by the film at 7:30 pm. Very limited tickets remain.
⚓️ 3,000 Rhode Islanders have now died due to COVID-19. Governor McKee issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the 3,000 lost and directed Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset tonight.
⚓️ Eight Portsmouth juveniles were arrested after allegedly vandalizing rail carts in Middletown last week, ABC 6 reports.
⚓️ Travel Weekly with nice things to say about The Brenton Hotel - “New luxury hotel in Newport focuses on personal touches”.
The Latest from WUN
On This Day – Dec. 22, 1806: William Vernon, First Secretary of the Navy dies in Newport
PEAK Event Services names Jennifer Gullins its new President and CEO
Lucy’s Hearth receives $98,574 grant from the Champlin Foundation
Governor McKee: $21 million in Federal Funding available to help Rhode Islanders pay the cost of utility bills
Total COVID-19 fatalities in Rhode Island surpasses 3,000
“Six Picks” Gifts: Shop local for last-minute gifts
‘Bois Doré’ estate on Narragansett Avenue sells for $8.99 million
“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport
‘Twas the night before Christmas’ helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit
Local Obituaries
Trending on WUN Right Now
Leno performs for another sold-out crowd at Firehouse Theater
What Sold: 31 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 13 – 17)
Coffee Grinder to permanently close its doors on Bannister's Wharf at the end of the month
‘Bois Doré’ estate on Narragansett Avenue sells for $8.99 million
The Latest on COVID-19 in Rhode Island
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - A chance of rain, mainly before 2 pm. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Northeast wind 8 to 18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight - Clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of snow after 11 pm, mixing with rain after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Marine Forecast
Today - NE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming NW 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WNW wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:27 am & 10 pm | Low tide at 2:35 am & 3:27 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.5 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am – Kids Reindeer Games at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
3:30 pm – FREE Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present National Lampoon Christmas Vacation
7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
8 pm – 5 Nights of Leno at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
Irish American – Mel at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – National Lampoon Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
City & Government
Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.