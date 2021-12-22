“Six Picks” Gifts: Shop local for last-minute gifts; ‘Bois Doré’ estate sells for $8.99 million

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, December 22.

⚓️ Join What’s Up Newp this evening at the JPT Film & Event Center for our screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation! Doors open at 6:30 pm and we’ll kick off the evening with live music from FuturePhase (Chelsea Ambrose, Chris Vaillancourt, Tim Lee, and Brendan Keogh) followed by the film at 7:30 pm. Very limited tickets remain.

⚓️ 3,000 Rhode Islanders have now died due to COVID-19. Governor McKee issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the 3,000 lost and directed Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset tonight.

⚓️ Eight Portsmouth juveniles were arrested after allegedly vandalizing rail carts in Middletown last week, ABC 6 reports.

⚓️ Travel Weekly with nice things to say about The Brenton Hotel - “New luxury hotel in Newport focuses on personal touches”.

The Latest from WUN

On This Day – Dec. 22, 1806: William Vernon, First Secretary of the Navy dies in Newport

PEAK Event Services names Jennifer Gullins its new President and CEO

Lucy’s Hearth receives $98,574 grant from the Champlin Foundation

Governor McKee: $21 million in Federal Funding available to help Rhode Islanders pay the cost of utility bills

Total COVID-19 fatalities in Rhode Island surpasses 3,000

“Six Picks” Gifts: Shop local for last-minute gifts

‘Bois Doré’ estate on Narragansett Avenue sells for $8.99 million

Sour Grapes: Season of Giving

“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport

‘Twas the night before Christmas’ helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - A chance of rain, mainly before 2 pm. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Northeast wind 8 to 18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of snow after 11 pm, mixing with rain after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Marine Forecast

Today - NE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming NW 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WNW wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:27 am & 10 pm | Low tide at 2:35 am & 3:27 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.5 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American – Mel at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – National Lampoon Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There