⚓️ Another in a fine series of concerts from Common Fence Music came to Newport Saturday, October 30th when S.G. Goodman and her band headlined a formidable show.

Goodman, who played the Newport Festivals “Folk On” this summer, brought penetrating lyrics, wide-ranging vocals, a tight backing band and a large does of Kentucky wit to the Casino Theatre in Newport.

Full Story - Concert Recap and Photos: S.G. Goodman brings wit, wisdom, and good vibes to the Casino Theatre

⚓️ While there are a half dozen Democrats vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination, and one Republican whose campaign says he will soon announce, the campaigns are gearing up, at least when it comes to fundraising.

Full Story - Battle for campaign funds: third-quarter reports due Monday

⚓️ Sure, it’s the World Series, but frankly there’s a much bigger issue than whether Houston or Atlanta wins. Ask PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and they’ll tell you it’s time to retire the name Bullpen.

Full Story - Just My Opinion: Maybe it is time to retire the term bullpen….

⚓️ Newport Historical Society will be hosting a virtual book talk with Anderson Cooper on Thursday, November 4 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. During the talk, Anderson will discuss his new book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.

Full Story - Newport Historical Society to host ‘Virtual Book Talk’ with Anderson Cooper

