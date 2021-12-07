Search of Narragansett Bay underway, Newport Winter Festival canceled again, Christmas Day dining options

Good Morning,

⚓️ The United States Coast Guard and first responders have spent the night searching Narragansett Bay for a woman who fell off the Prudence Island Ferry.

⚓️ For the second consecutive year, Newport Winter Festival has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

⚓️ The Rhode Island Blood Center yesterday declared its third blood emergency this year, with a one-to-two-day supply, well below what it said is its ideal inventory of seven days.

⚓️ Ten Newport County nonprofit organizations were among 126 across Rhode Island to receive $13.2 million in capital funding from the Champlin Foundation, including Lucy’s Hearth, National Society of Colonial Dames in the State of Rhode Island, Aquidneck Community Table, Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, Flickers Arts Collaborative, Island Moving Company, Preservation Society of Newport County, Salve Regina University, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, and Eastern RI Conservation District.

⚓️ Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here’s a look at the 38 properties that changed hands last week.

⚓️ RI native Billy Gilman played a holiday show before a warm crowd at The Vets in Providence on Sunday. Photo Gallery & Recap

⚓️ Looking to dine out on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day. Here’s what restaurants will be serving. Make those reservations!

Newport Gallery Night celebrates the holidays with December Newport Gallery Night

Rhode Island Blood Center declares critical blood shortage

Coast Guard, first responders searching Narragansett Bay after woman falls off Prudence Island Ferry

Restaurants serving up dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Looking Upwards’ Executive Director receives Salve Regina University Award

What’s Up This Week: S’more Holiday Cheer, Elf, “Brinner” Pop-Up, and more

“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport

Champlin Foundation awards $13.2 million in capital funding to 126 nonprofit organizations

Newport Navy Choristers’ Holiday Concert returns this Friday, will benefit Agricultural Education Program

What Sold: 38 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 29 – Dec. 3)

RIDOH reports the first human case of Jamestown Canyon Virus and the second human case of West Nile Virus in 2021

2022 Newport Winter Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

PPAC announces VIP Experience giveaway for Lindsey Stirling concert Dec. 14

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tomorrow - A slight chance of snow before 8 am, then rain. High near 41. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tomorrow Night - Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 9 pm. Patchy fog before midnight. Low around 29. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Small Craft Advisory until December 7, 10:00 AM EST

Today - WNW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:55 am & 10:24 pm | Low tide at 2:46 am & 3:56 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.1 days, 10% lighting.

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

