Save The Bay’s Seal Tours, Seal and Rose Island Tours return to Newport on Saturday
What’s Up in Local Theater: We review “It’s a Wonderful Life”
⚓️ If you don’t have an EZ-Pass transponder, a trip over the Pell Bridge and back will now cost you $12.
⚓️ The reward in the case of the abandoned dogs in Portsmouth has been increased to $15,500.
⚓️ WUN contributor Frank O’Donnell has a review of It’s A Wonderful Life, which is now playing at the Gamm Theatre.
⚓️ WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with violinist Johnny Gandelsman, who is performing works from “This is America” at the Unitarian Church in Providence on Sunday.
⚓️ Catch Love Actually tonight at the JPT.
⚓️ On Saturday, a Save The Bay will kick off the organization’s 21st season of Seal Tours in the “City by the Sea.”
⚓️ If you missed our 30+ minute one-on-one chat with Newport School Superintendant Colleen Burns Jermain yesterday, you can watch it here.
⚓️ Rhode Island Monthly - Stoneacre Hospitality is Building a Restaurant and Entertaining Empire in Newport
⚓️ WPRI - ‘We will do what we need to do’: RI tourism industry watching new COVID variant closely
⚓️ Salve Today - Ring in the holiday season with concerts by Salve Regina’s music program
On This Day In Newport History: Touro Synagogue dedicated on December 2, 1763
League COVID-19 protocols lead to P-Bruins December 3 and December 5 home games being rescheduled
47th Annual Christmas Stroll returns to Nantucket this weekend
Redistricting Commission to meet Thursday to present initial plans for House, Senate districts
Reward increased to $15,500 in case of abandoned dogs in Portsmouth
2021 Christmas In Newport calendar of events
Toll for vehicles crossing Pell Bridge without a transponder increases to $6 beginning today
Annual Holiday Arts Market returns to the Jamestown Arts Center December 10 – 11
Opinion: Erroneous statements were made concerning the city’s role, responsibility concerning Bishop’s 4th Street Diner property
Stacey Johnson named new Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo
Obituary: James Leonard Allan Jr.
What’s Up Interview: Violinist Johnny Gandelsman performing works from “This is America” Sunday, Dec. 5th
WUN-On-One: Newport School Superintendent joins WUN on Wednesday for a virtual conversation
Car crashes into tree, sign overnight at the intersection of America's Cup and Thames Street
2,500 boxes of fresh Rhode Island food available to eligible seniors
Today - A chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight -A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 38. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of snow showers, mainly between 11 pm and 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 2, 01:00 PM EST until December 3, 07:00 PM EST
Today - SSE wind 11 to 16 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. A chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind 14 to 16 kt becoming W in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 22 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:32 am am & 5:56 pm | Low tide at 11:33 am & 11:21 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.8 days, 8% lighting.
Festive Igloo Pop-Upat Gurney’s
2 pm to 9 pm –Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4 pm & 7:30 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
5 pm to 7 pm –Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5:30 pm – Reevaluating Our French Allies at Newport Historical Society
6 pm to 7:30 pm –The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
8 pm – Brené Brown – ATLAS OF THE HEART – Virtual Book Launch with Charter Books
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Singing For Shelter - Virtual Concerts
JPT Film & Event Center – Love Actually at 7:30 pm
La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
6:30 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Charter Books – 8 Broadway, Newport. Not only Newport’s best bookstore, but Charter Books also has gifts, vinyl music, and more this holiday season. Details here.
