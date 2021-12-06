Good Morning,

Today is Monday, December 6.

⚓️ Santa begins his journey of visiting neighborhoods in Middletown tonight, Newport tomorrow night.

⚓️ A massive crowd was on hand on Saturday night for Bowen Wharf’s Annual Christmas Treet Lighting.

⚓️ On Friday, December 3rd, Tedeschi Trucks Band played the third night of their four-night run in Boston to a sold-out, adoring crowd at the Orpheum Theatre. What’s Up Newp was there - Concert Review and Photos: Tedeschi Trucks Band rock the Orpheum Theatre

⚓️ Singing For Shelter, Student Impressions of Christmas, Holiday Lantern Tours, Christmas In Song, and a Nautical Holiday Celebration are among the Christmas In Newport events happening this week.

⚓️ Check out some of the holiday fun coming to the JPT Film & Event Center this month. Tickets and more info at janepickens.com.

Weather

Wind Advisory in effect from December 6, 01:00 PM EST until December 7, 01:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Showers and thunderstorms before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers between 10 am and noon. Patchy fog between 10 am and noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Showers likely, mainly between 10 pm and 2 am. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from December 6, 10:00 AM EST until December 7, 01:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - SE wind 15 to 17 kt becoming SSW in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Patchy fog between 9 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 15 to 20 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9 am & 9:27 pm | Low tide at 1:53 am & 3:04 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.9 days, 4% lighting.

What’s Happening Out There

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There