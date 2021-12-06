Santa begins his journey of visiting neighborhoods in Middletown tonight, Newport tomorrow night
Singing For Shelter, Student Impressions of Christmas, Holiday Lantern Tours, Christmas In Song, and a Nautical Holiday Celebration are among the Christmas In Newport events happening this week.
Good Morning,
Today is Monday, December 6.
⚓️ Santa begins his journey of visiting neighborhoods in Middletown tonight, Newport tomorrow night.
⚓️ A massive crowd was on hand on Saturday night for Bowen Wharf’s Annual Christmas Treet Lighting.
⚓️ On Friday, December 3rd, Tedeschi Trucks Band played the third night of their four-night run in Boston to a sold-out, adoring crowd at the Orpheum Theatre. What’s Up Newp was there - Concert Review and Photos: Tedeschi Trucks Band rock the Orpheum Theatre
⚓️ Check out some of the holiday fun coming to the JPT Film & Event Center this month. Tickets and more info at janepickens.com.
The Latest on WUN
Concert Review and Photos: Tedeschi Trucks Band rock the Orpheum Theatre
Now Hiring: 77 job opportunities are available right now in and around Newport
What’s Up in Theater: We review PPAC’s “HAMILTON”
Santa Claus to visit Middletown neighborhoods beginning December 6
Obituary: James Albert Girr Jr.
Inspired by Second Beach Christmas Tree, November Project Newport adds Christmas Tree to Easton’s Beach
Cranston man wins $1 million on “Millionaires Club” Instant Game
Santa scheduled to tour Newport’s neighborhoods beginning December 7
Weather
Wind Advisory in effect from December 6, 01:00 PM EST until December 7, 01:00 AM EST
Today - Showers and thunderstorms before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers between 10 am and noon. Patchy fog between 10 am and noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight - Showers likely, mainly between 10 pm and 2 am. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from December 6, 10:00 AM EST until December 7, 01:00 AM EST
Today - SE wind 15 to 17 kt becoming SSW in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Patchy fog between 9 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 15 to 20 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9 am & 9:27 pm | Low tide at 1:53 am & 3:04 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.9 days, 4% lighting.
What’s Happening Out There
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm - Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 9 pm - Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
5:30 pm - Jamestown School Committee
5:30 pm - Newport Planning Board
5:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
5:30 pm - Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm - Little Compton Charter Review Commission
7 pm - Tiverton Harbor Commission
