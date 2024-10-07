Sandra Flowers cites Rogers, ongoing challenges as motivation for re-election bid to School Committee

Dr. Sandra J. Flowers, a longtime member of the Newport School Committee, is seeking re-election for her ninth term. With 16 years on the committee and 30 years as a teacher in Newport public schools, Flowers brings nearly five decades of experience to her candidacy.

"I'm approaching the end of my 8th term, which means 16 years," Flowers said in a interview with What'sUpNewp on Monday, October 7. "I was a teacher in the Newport public school system for 30 years. And I retired in 1995."

Flowers, who holds a PhD in humanities from Salve Regina University, cites her expertise in education as a key qualification. She taught at the elementary level and later in Salve Regina's education department.

"I figured I'd put one more term in. Hopefully, if the people of Newport wish to re-elect me, I'd be certainly most grateful," Flowers said.

The veteran educator highlighted several priorities for the next school committee, including the completion of the Rogers High School construction project and addressing the diverse needs of Newport's student population.

"I think really putting much of our attention to bringing all of our students up to their meeting, their potential," Flowers said when asked about future priorities. She emphasized the importance of equity in education, using an analogy of children of different heights trying to see over a fence.

"We have all kinds of content area to teach our students, and you really should not teach everyone with the same style, the same techniques, perhaps even the same materials," Flowers explained.

Mental health support for students is another key concern for Flowers. "Mental health of our young people, this is extremely important," she said. "And I think understanding the many challenges that so many students have, and this has been in the case for many, many years."

Flowers also addressed the unique challenges faced by Newport's multi-language learner (MLL) population. "We have so many more students who are MLL, multi language learners," she noted. "They come in some not speaking English at all or some knowing some of it. But the reading and the writing. And really everything they do is, involves reading, of course."

When asked about the Rogers High School construction project, Flowers acknowledged the cost increases but remained optimistic about the outcome. "I have every confidence that the people who are keeping everything covered, all of the people who came in to inspect and to make sure that safety is of the utmost importance for everyone no matter what," she said.

Flowers believes voters should consider candidates who prioritize student success and safety. "You have to look at people who have the best wishes, the best plans for our students success there, for their safety and academic success," she advised.

She also emphasized the importance of fiscal responsibility and advocating for necessary resources. "Not be afraid to spend the resources wisely. See that we get our monies with. And also not afraid to say to those who allocate the funds to us, the city council, and really say, this is what we need," Flowers stated.

As Newport voters prepare to cast their ballots, Flowers makes her case for another term. "Look for someone who has the energy and the experience and the expertise in this field of education," she said. "I feel I still have quite a bit more to contribute to the people of the city of Newport. One Newport. That's what we are."

Early voting for the Newport School Committee election begins Oct. 16, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 5.