Salvation Cafe to close; Yacht fire in Portsmouth; Igloo Village at The Reef

Good Morning,

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

December schedule at The JPT features timeless holiday favorites, along with several critically acclaimed new films

COVID-19 Booster Dose eligibility expanded in Rhode Island

RI Author Expo to be held Saturday, Dec. 11

Salvation Cafe to permanently close

The Reef transforms its patio into an Igloo Village, reservations are now available

Now Hiring: 88 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Crews respond to yacht fire in Portsmouth

Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Newport Strings, Miss Tess, and the Beatles at Christmas

Body of woman who fell of Prudence Island Ferry recovered, police share identity

Narragansett Bay Adult Athletic Sailing Association now accepting 2022 Scholarship boat applications

What’s Up This Weekend: Holiday Arts Market, Navy Choristers’ Concert, Mingle & Jingle, Elf, and much more

13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 11 – 12)

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Right Now

Weekend Weather Forecast

Saturday - Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 58. Breezy, with a north wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night - Rain and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 40. Windy, with a southwest wind of 24 to 29 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday -Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 47. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.