Salvation Cafe to close; Yacht fire in Portsmouth; Igloo Village at The Reef

Plus: Police identify woman who fell off Prudence Island Ferry

CommentShare

Good Morning,

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

December schedule at The JPT features timeless holiday favorites, along with several critically acclaimed new films

COVID-19 Booster Dose eligibility expanded in Rhode Island

RI Author Expo to be held Saturday, Dec. 11

Salvation Cafe to permanently close

The Reef transforms its patio into an Igloo Village, reservations are now available

Now Hiring: 88 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Crews respond to yacht fire in Portsmouth

Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Newport Strings, Miss Tess, and the Beatles at Christmas

Body of woman who fell of Prudence Island Ferry recovered, police share identity

Narragansett Bay Adult Athletic Sailing Association now accepting 2022 Scholarship boat applications

What’s Up This Weekend: Holiday Arts Market, Navy Choristers’ Concert, Mingle & Jingle, Elf, and much more

13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 11 – 12)

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Right Now

Weekend Weather

Weekend Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 58. Breezy, with a north wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

  • Saturday Night - Rain and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 40. Windy, with a southwest wind of 24 to 29 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

  • Sunday -Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 47. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

  • Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday - SSE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SSW 16 to 21 kt. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. Showers, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - SW wind 22 to 25 kt becoming W 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 42 kt. Rain and thunderstorms before 2am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - WNW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night -W wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 1:20 am & 1:45 pm | Low tide at 8:04 am & 8:26 pm.

  • Moon: First Quart Moon, 7.3 days, 49% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 2:19 am 2:42 pm | Low tide at 9:15 am & 9:06 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.2 days, 59% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Saturday, December 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center – The Polar Express at 4:30 pm, The French Dispatch at 7:30 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

  • Surf Club – Traveling Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • The Reef – Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, December 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center – Elf at 1:30 pm, The French Dispatch at 5 pm

  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith at 3:30 pm

  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

Igloo Village at The Reef

What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

CommentShare