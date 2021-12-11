Salvation Cafe to close; Yacht fire in Portsmouth; Igloo Village at The Reef
Plus: Police identify woman who fell off Prudence Island Ferry
December schedule at The JPT features timeless holiday favorites, along with several critically acclaimed new films
COVID-19 Booster Dose eligibility expanded in Rhode Island
RI Author Expo to be held Saturday, Dec. 11
Salvation Cafe to permanently close
The Reef transforms its patio into an Igloo Village, reservations are now available
Now Hiring: 88 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Crews respond to yacht fire in Portsmouth
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Newport Strings, Miss Tess, and the Beatles at Christmas
Body of woman who fell of Prudence Island Ferry recovered, police share identity
Narragansett Bay Adult Athletic Sailing Association now accepting 2022 Scholarship boat applications
What’s Up This Weekend: Holiday Arts Market, Navy Choristers’ Concert, Mingle & Jingle, Elf, and much more
13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 11 – 12)
HGTV unveils Dream Home 2022, a luxurious modern mountain cabin located in Warren, Vermont
Body of woman who fell of Prudence Island Ferry recovered, police share identity
Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather Forecast
Wind Advisory in effect from December 11, 01:00 PM EST until December 12, 05:00 AM EST
Saturday - Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 58. Breezy, with a north wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night - Rain and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 40. Windy, with a southwest wind of 24 to 29 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday -Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 47. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from December 11, 07:00 AM EST until December 12, 07:00 AM EST
Saturday - SSE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SSW 16 to 21 kt. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. Showers, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - SW wind 22 to 25 kt becoming W 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 42 kt. Rain and thunderstorms before 2am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - WNW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night -W wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:20 am & 1:45 pm | Low tide at 8:04 am & 8:26 pm.
Moon: First Quart Moon, 7.3 days, 49% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:19 am 2:42 pm | Low tide at 9:15 am & 9:06 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.2 days, 59% lighting.
What’s Up This Weekend
Saturday, December 11
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
10 am – Winter Tree Bud Identification Workshop at Redwood Library
10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
10 am to 4 pm – Annual Holiday Arts Market at Jamestown Arts Center
10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
12 pm – Make Your Own Holiday Tea Towels at The Huddle
12 pm to 6 pm – “Brinner” Pop-Up at Newport Vineyards
12 pm to 6 pm – Field of Artisans at Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co.
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
2 pm – Newport String Project Winter Concert at Newport Art Museum
2:30 pm – Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – The Polar Express at 4:30 pm, The French Dispatch at 7:30 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
Surf Club – Traveling Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, December 12
Things To Do
8 am – Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
10 am to 1 pm – Brunch with Santa In Newport & Elves Workshop at Nomi Park
10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
11 am – Drag Brunch at The Reef
11 am – 2021 Mingle & Jingle at The Big Blue Bike Barn
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
1 pm – Pictures with Santa Sponsored by the Newport Recreation Dept
4 pm – Messiah at the Mansion at Rosecliff
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
6:30 pm – Messiah at the Mansion at Rosecliff
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – Elf at 1:30 pm, The French Dispatch at 5 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Timmy Smith at 3:30 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
We’ll See You Out There
