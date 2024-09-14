It’s Saturday, September 14. 🙏 Thank you for all the feedback this week as we experiment with the look and feel of this newsletter. Keep sending feedback and ideas by hitting reply or by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

👋 First time reading? Join over 17,900 readers. Sign up here.

Leading Off

🗳️ Newport voters interested in learning more about the City’s proposed $98.5 million bond proposal have a new resource. Earlier this week, the City launched a new online guide for residents to preview the ballot question and learn more about the projects that the City hopes to realize should voters approve the referendum on Nov. 5th.

The guide details the proposed scope of the bond, which is intended to make investments in Infrastructure, Resilience, and Community. (WUN)

Rogers triumphs over Middletown in a high-scoring football match

In a nail-biting contest, Rogers High School emerged victorious against Middletown High School, clinching a 41-34 win in a game dedicated to the memory of Coach Arthur Bell. The electrifying match took place on Friday, Sept. 13, captivating spectators with its high-scoring action and competitive spirit.

The game, which honors the legacy of the late Coach Bell, showcases the talent and determination of both teams. It also marks the beginning of a new tradition, as two players are now recognized with the Arthur Bell Award for their outstanding performances. WUN’s Justin Walker was there. (Photo gallery & story on WUN)

Hayden Younger (#1). Photo Credit: Justin Walker / What’sUpNewp

What To Know

🚧 A parking ban is in effect from 4 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday in Portsmouth due to the Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll. Parking on Park Avenue, Point Road, and Hummock Avenue will not be allowed. (Town of Portsmouth)

🚁 Rhode Island Energy will be conducting routine low-level helicopter inspections over the state's electric transmission lines from September 16 - 20. (WUN)

🗝️ Four Newport hotels have been awarded coveted MICHELIN Keys, solidifying the city's status as a premier luxury travel destination. (WUN)

🪦 Island Cemetery kicks off its fall tour schedule on Saturday with its Gilded Age Tour. During the tour, you will visit the graves of architects, explorers, civil rights leaders, politicians, and the Belmont Chapel. (WUN)

🎷 The MLK Center will host the Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at its final outdoor concert of the season on September 18. (WUN)

🦈 The JPT will host the Rhode Island premiere of Great White Summer, a locally produced Cape Cod documentary, on Tuesday, September 17. (JanePickens)

🏆 On Friday, the Newport International Boat Show announced the results of this year’s Newport For New Products™ Awards. (WUN)

🏦 BankNewport announced the expansion of OceanPoint Marine Lending, a division of BankNewport (OceanPoint), to provide nationwide recreational lending services. (WUN)

👏 IYRS School of Technology and Trades recently had a visit from the Office of the United States Trade Representative. (USTR)

ℹ️ The City of Newport’s first Community Office Hours, designed to answer questions and aid with service requests, will be held on Friday, September 27. (WUN)

🗓️ Middletown Town Council's September 16 meeting agenda includes an executive session and local interest discussions. (WUN)

🚧 RIDOT has lane closures scheduled in Middletown and Tiverton next week (WUN)

🗳️ Senator Dawn Euer (District 13, Newport, Jamestown) will co-lead a panel discussion on Tuesday, September 17, at CCRI’s Warwick Campus on the Constitutional Convention question on the November ballot. (WUN)

🦟 The Rhode Island Departments of Public Health and Environmental Management are urging residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne illnesses as mosquito season continues in Southern New England. (WUN)

🐦‍⬛ BirdCast is estimating large migration numbers for last night and Saturday night – and you can help birds pass safely through by turning off all non-essential lighting, keeping your cats indoors, and putting bird-strike decals on your windows.

riaudubon A post shared by @riaudubon

🐟 Did you know you can check SeafoodRI.gov each week for information on species landing? DEM collects landing information from commercial fishermen in the Ocean State ensures that we are eating with the seasons.. (RI Seafood)

ri.seafood A post shared by @ri.seafood

📺 Tune into the Cooking Channel on Sunday at 9 pm to catch the Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival featured on “Carnival Eats”. (WUN)

🧺 Reminder: Aquidneck Growers Market’s summer markets continue every Saturday (9 am to 12 pm) at Embrace Home Loans through October 26 and every Wednesday (2 pm to 6 pm) on Memorial Boulevard through October 30. (ACT)

🦞 A recent wave of colored lobsters has scientists asking how atypical the discolored arthropods are. As is often the case in science, it’s complicated. (WUN)

Notable Quote

“I am incredibly grateful to the fans all around the world who supported me during the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s fan votes. It is a tremendous honor to be considered for the Hall of Fame, and having the fans’ support makes it all the more special.” ~ Maria Sharapova in reaction to finding out she led the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s fan vote her first year on the ballot — an important part to possible selection to the hall’s next class.

🕊️ John J. Dorato, Jr.

🎶 Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live interview on Wednesday, September 18. He’ll answer your questions about the City of Newport. Have a question? (Ask The City Manager on WUN)

🎶 In August, WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Dr. Mark Stickney, founder of Historic Music of Newport, about how his organization is uncovering the history of music in Newport. (WUN)

👉 1960 East Main Road in Portsmouth, the long-standing home of Bill’s Sales for almost five decades, has hit the market for $1,950,000. (Kirby) Bill’s Sales has relocated their wood business to their Tiverton location.

🏈 In a nail-biting high school football contest, Rogers High School emerged victorious against Middletown High School, clinching a 41-34 win in a game dedicated to the memory of Coach Arthur Bell. The electrifying match took place on Friday, Sept. 13, captivating spectators with its high-scoring action and competitive spirit. (WUN)

⚾Aaron Judge ended the longest home run drought of his career with a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning that rallied the New York Yankees past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night. (WUN)

🌊 American Magic co-helmsman Paul Goodison said in a social media post Friday that he broke five ribs when he fell into a an open hatch aboard Patriot after racing six days earlier in the America's Cup challenger trials. (WUN)

🎾 Five-time major singles champion Maria Sharapova has topped the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote in her first year on the ballot. American doubles team Bob and Mike Bryan finished second, and Canada’s Daniel Nestor finished third. (WUN)

🏇 For just the fourth time, USA will take on Egypt at the Newport International Polo Grounds at 4 pm on Saturday. (Newport Polo)

Extra! Extra!

💰 The federal government would ban in-game advertising and bets on college athletes under a sports betting regulation bill proposed by two northeastern legislators. (WUN)

📺 The Rhode Show gives you a look at The Newport International Boat Show. (WPRI)

⛽ Gas prices in Rhode Island are down 17.5% year-over-year. (WUN)

🚢 Newport will welcome The Enchanted Princess and Crystal Serenity on Sunday, September 15.

Weather

Dense Fog Advisory in effect from September 14, 05:26 AM EDT until September 14, 09:00 AM EDT

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 11pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm | 12 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:49 am & 5:22 pm | Low tide at 10:33 am & 11:42 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.1 days, 77% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 6:54 pm | 12 hours and 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:50 am & 6:19 pm | Low tide at 11:34 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.1 days, 86% lighting.

🛥️ Newport Boat Show, Harvest Dinner, and more. Check out our full roundup of events, live music, entertainment, and more. (WUN)

Don’t keep us a secret: Share this email with your friends and coworkers.

Share

Support our team by upgrading to become a What’sUpNewp supporter today.

Support What'sUpNewp