Listed for $529,000, the sale includes “all furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory, intangibles/intellectual property, and tremendous goodwill &reputation in the community”.

Garvin currently serves as commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Pensacola, Florida.

The waterfront business, which is located at 194 North Road in Jamestown, was listed this week for $799,900.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale and, for a limited time, will be available at 2022 prices.

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Rep. Joseph J. Solomon, Jr., Chairman of the House Corporations Committee, have introduced legislation (2023-S 0420, 2023-H 5454) that would reform the Access to Public Records Act (APRA).

Sen. Sandra Cano, Chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, has introduced several bills to bring more equity to the state education funding formula.

Band’s latest album “Crackdown” reached top of Blues album charts last Fall

The Middletown Town Council took up several items of local importance during a meeting Monday night in Town Hall.

LED Lighting Supply compiled statistics about commercial energy use per building in Rhode Island using data from the Building Performance Database from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.

The top five oil companies based in the West set new earning records in 2022, all at least doubling their 2021 profits to achieve combined earnings of nearly $200 billion.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following weekly update with Newport Schools parents, families, and staff on Wednesday, February 22.

“Check out this little dude who’s got big attitude, Pouf! Pouf is a young bun with gorgeous flowing locks”

With the state’s mental health system buckling under growing demand, Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi has introduced legislation to increase the rate insurance companies pay for outpatient mental health services.

Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) has introduced legislation that would exempt animal food and supplies from the state’s sales and use taxes.

As debates around schools and education rage on cable news and in state houses across the country, Sen. Alana DiMario has introduced a package of bills aimed at elevating the voices of those closest to the ground: teachers and parents.

Local Obituaries

December 22, 1941 – February 11, 2023

Around New England

The Maine State Lottery said the winner chose to remain anonymous and collect the cash option through a limited liability company, LaKoma Island Investments LLC, instead of receiving the full amount in payments over time.

WWE, an organization that is already king of the ring on social media, will attempt to expand its online presence this year with the $6.5 billion sports entertainment company hinting that it may put itself up for sale.

Let the playoff-push fireworks begin.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 24th

A bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Hampshire passed its first big test Wednesday.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday, February 22 at 10 am local time.

The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has requested a federal disaster declaration for the December storm that left tens of thousands without power in Vermont during the Christmas holiday week.

Connecticut police officers will not face criminal charges in the death of a man in their custod y because he died from a fentanyl overdose and not from any actions by police, according to the state inspector general.

Democrat Chuck Grassie was reelected to the New Hampshire House on Tuesday in a special election triggered by a tie vote.