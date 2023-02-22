Rocco's Little Italy and Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish Market listed for sale
Plus: Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin will be assigned as President of Naval War College
Rocco’s Little Italy hits the market for $529,000
Listed for $529,000, the sale includes “all furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory, intangibles/intellectual property, and tremendous goodwill &reputation in the community”.
Department of Defense: Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin will be assigned as President of Naval War College
Garvin currently serves as commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Pensacola, Florida.
Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish Market in Jamestown listed for sale
The waterfront business, which is located at 194 North Road in Jamestown, was listed this week for $799,900.
Lois F. Lama
December 22, 1941 – February 11, 2023
