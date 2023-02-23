Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 23. Today’s newsletter is 1,261 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🆕 The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals has issued a ROAAR Alert due to increased non-fatal opioid overdose activity in Region 8. From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose threshold, according to RIDOH.

👉 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong on Wednesday cleared up Congressional bid rumors - "Over the past 24 hours, my name has been floated as a candidate for Congress and, while flattered, I wanted to be one of the first to inform all of you that I will be staying in Newport to focus on my job serving as it's mayor."

🎵 Presented for Black History Month by the RI Slave History Medallions, an award-winning documentary film, “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” will be screened Sunday, February 26 at 7pm, with a live performance by the James Montgomery Blues Band, at the Casino Theater.

🍽️ Castle Hill Inn has announced a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.

🏇🏽 On tap for this weekend – Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Newport Polo, Teddy Thompson, and more! What’s Up This Weekend: Feb. 23 – 26

🎵 Among the activities happening today as part of Newport Winter Festival is a the Annual Best Hot Drink Contest, a Burgundy Dinner, Kids Magical Dinner with Naton the Magician, and live music at Greenvale Vineyards. Here is today’s schedule.

🍔 Newport Burger Bender, the “best burger” contest, is happening now! 42 local restaurants have thrown their buns in the ring, hoping to be crowned the best beef and non-beef burger in and around Newport! Try one. Try some. Try them all. Then vote for your favorite burger! Check out the participating burgers.

Today: Rain, mainly before 9 am. High near 39. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly before 3am. Patchy fog before midnight, then patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Gale Watch in effect from February 24, 06:00 AM EST until February 24, 10:00 PM EST

Today: NNE wind around 10 kt. Rain, mainly before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming WSW after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly before 3 am. Patchy fog between 8 pm and midnight, then Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 5:28 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:01 am & 10:27 pm | Low tide at 3:25 am & 3:28 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Music at Greenvale from 1 pm to 4 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Shorts: Animated at 3 pm, Living at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts: Live Action at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

December 22, 1941 – February 11, 2023

It only lasted 13 seconds, but The Breakers had a national television spotlight on Tuesday night’s “Jeopardy!” Contestant Alison Purcell selected the category "Home Coming" for $2,000. A sweeping aerial video of The Breakers played while host Mayim Bialik intoned: “The Breakers, once a Newport summer home of this 19th-century transportation industry family, has 48 bedrooms and 27 fireplaces.” Contestant Jack Izzo from San Diego got it right. Did you? “Who are the Vanderbilts?”