RIDOH issues Public Health Alert due to increased opioid overdose activity in Newport and Bristol Counties | What’s Up This Weekend
Plus: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence metro area | Castle Hill Inn unveils new Supper Club and Prix Fixe Lunch Menu
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 23. Today’s newsletter is 1,261 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🆕 The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals has issued a ROAAR Alert due to increased non-fatal opioid overdose activity in Region 8. From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose threshold, according to RIDOH.
👉 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong on Wednesday cleared up Congressional bid rumors - "Over the past 24 hours, my name has been floated as a candidate for Congress and, while flattered, I wanted to be one of the first to inform all of you that I will be staying in Newport to focus on my job serving as it's mayor."
🎵 Presented for Black History Month by the RI Slave History Medallions, an award-winning documentary film, “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” will be screened Sunday, February 26 at 7pm, with a live performance by the James Montgomery Blues Band, at the Casino Theater.
🍽️ Castle Hill Inn has announced a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.
🏇🏽 On tap for this weekend – Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Newport Polo, Teddy Thompson, and more! What’s Up This Weekend: Feb. 23 – 26
🎵 Among the activities happening today as part of Newport Winter Festival is a the Annual Best Hot Drink Contest, a Burgundy Dinner, Kids Magical Dinner with Naton the Magician, and live music at Greenvale Vineyards. Here is today’s schedule.
🍔 Newport Burger Bender, the “best burger” contest, is happening now! 42 local restaurants have thrown their buns in the ring, hoping to be crowned the best beef and non-beef burger in and around Newport! Try one. Try some. Try them all. Then vote for your favorite burger! Check out the participating burgers.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Rain, mainly before 9 am. High near 39. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly before 3am. Patchy fog before midnight, then patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from February 24, 06:00 AM EST until February 24, 10:00 PM EST
Today: NNE wind around 10 kt. Rain, mainly before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming WSW after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly before 3 am. Patchy fog between 8 pm and midnight, then Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 5:28 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:01 am & 10:27 pm | Low tide at 3:25 am & 3:28 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
9 am: Coffee with the Captain on the Oliver Hazard Perry
10:30 am: Family Fun Reptile Show during School Vacation in Newport RI
1 pm to 4 pm: Jazz for Kids at Greenvale Vineyards
6 pm: Winterfest – Kids Magical Dinner with Naton the Magician at The Reef
6:30 pm: Burgundy Wine Dinner at Stoneacre Brasserie
8 pm: Annual Best Hot Drink Contest at The Red Parrot
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Greenvale Vineyards: Live Music at Greenvale from 1 pm to 4 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Shorts: Animated at 3 pm, Living at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts: Live Action at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm, Middletown Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
What’s Up This Weekend: Feb. 23 – 26
On tap for this weekend – Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Newport Polo on 2nd Beach, Teddy Thompson, and more!
RIDOH issues Public Health Alert due to increased opioid overdose activity in Newport and Bristol Counties
From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose threshold, according to RIDOH.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro using data from Zillow.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Bishop, George Washington knock off Rhode Island 89-80 in OT
James Bishop IV scored 25 points, seven in the overtime, as George Washington defeated Rhode Island 89-80 on Wednesday night.
Experience The Blues: James Cotton documentary, live performance by James Montgomery Blues Band coming to the Casino Theater
Presented for Black History Month by the RI Slave History Medallions, an award-winning documentary film, “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” will be screened Sunday, February 26 at 7pm, with a live performance by the James Montgomery Blues Band, at the Casino Theater.
No. 18 UConn uses big second half to down No. 20 Providence
Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.
Castle Hill Inn unveils new Supper Club and Prix Fixe Lunch Menu
Castle Hill Inn announces a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Lois F. Lama
December 22, 1941 – February 11, 2023
📈 Popular Stories Right Now
Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
Castle Hill Inn unveils new Supper Club and Prix Fixe Lunch Menu
Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish Market in Jamestown listed for sale
Department of Defense: Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin will be assigned as President of Naval War College
Rhythm and Roots Festival will celebrate 25th Anniversary this Labor Day Weekend
📖 Further Reading
The Boston Globe: Primary to fill R.I. congressional seat could be Aug. 8 or Sept. 5
Providence Business News: Newport couple buys historic Mattapoisett property for $2M
WPRI: Little Compton death ruled a homicide
We’ll See You Out There
❗ Our final note today comes from The Preservation Society of Newport County;
It only lasted 13 seconds, but The Breakers had a national television spotlight on Tuesday night’s “Jeopardy!” Contestant Alison Purcell selected the category "Home Coming" for $2,000. A sweeping aerial video of The Breakers played while host Mayim Bialik intoned: “The Breakers, once a Newport summer home of this 19th-century transportation industry family, has 48 bedrooms and 27 fireplaces.” Contestant Jack Izzo from San Diego got it right. Did you? “Who are the Vanderbilts?”