Newport Art Museum to present ‘Newport Gilded Age in Color’ tonight
Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:47 am on Tuesday, February 8. Here’s the latest …
- - The Australian National Maritime Museum has released the museum’s Preliminary Report on the proposed site of the remains of James Cook’s Endeavour.
This follows the announcement last week by the museum’s Director, Kevin Sumption, based on a preponderance of evidence approach, that the site in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, known as RI 2394 is indeed the resting place of the HMB Endeavour
- - Here’s a look at the 20 homes that sold in Newport County last week - What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 31 – Feb. 4)
- - Have a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this week around Newport County - What’s Up this week in Newport County: Feb. 7 – 13
- - The Newport Art Museum will present Newport Gilded Age in Color, a lecture with Keith Stokes this evening at 5:30 pm - Newport Art Museum to present ‘Newport Gilded Age in Color’
Weather
Today: Rain likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 43. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 5:10 pm | 10 hours and 21 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:59 am & 1:18pm | Low tide at 6:46 am & 6:19 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.9 days, 45% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
5:30 pm – Newport Gilded Age in Color at Newport Art Museum
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center – House of Gucci at 4 pm, Breakfast at Tiffany’s at 7:30 pm
City & Government
3:30 pm – Tiverton School Building Committee
4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
4:30 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
6 pm – Tiverton Town Council
6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
