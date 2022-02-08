Good Morning! Ryan Belmore here at 6:47 am on Tuesday, February 8. Here’s the latest …

- - The Australian National Maritime Museum has released the museum’s Preliminary Report on the proposed site of the remains of James Cook’s Endeavour.

This follows the announcement last week by the museum’s Director, Kevin Sumption, based on a preponderance of evidence approach, that the site in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, known as RI 2394 is indeed the resting place of the HMB Endeavour

- - Here’s a look at the 20 homes that sold in Newport County last week - What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 31 – Feb. 4)

- - Have a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this week around Newport County - What’s Up this week in Newport County: Feb. 7 – 13

- - The Newport Art Museum will present Newport Gilded Age in Color, a lecture with Keith Stokes this evening at 5:30 pm - Newport Art Museum to present ‘Newport Gilded Age in Color’

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Black History Month – Dr. Harriet Alleyne Rice: A native Newport Black History heroine that is largely unknown in the city of her birth

Australian Museum releases Preliminary Report on the proposed Newport site of the remains of James Cook’s Endeavour

Ringo Starr All Starr Band to play PPAC Sunday, June 12

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Secret Garden Tour returning to Newport June 24 – 26

Opinion: Rhode Island Department of Education must stop diminishing arts education in our schools

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

What’s Up this week in Newport County: Feb. 7 – 13

What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 31 – Feb. 4)

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup: Clairo will perform on July 23

Chris Young bringing ‘Famous Friends Tour’ to Bold Point Park on May 27

RI native Phil Madeira releasing new album “Bliss” February 18

Sting to bring “My Songs” World Tour to Mohegan Sun May 15

Just my Opinion: Remembering the Blizzard of ‘78

Congregation Shearith Israel files legal proceedings to evict Congregation Jeshuat Israel from Touro Synagogue

Black History Month Newport: Places of Worship

Local Obituaries

Popular on What’sUpNewp

What’s Up Out There

Weather

Today: Rain likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 43. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 5:10 pm | 10 hours and 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:59 am & 1:18pm | Low tide at 6:46 am & 6:19 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.9 days, 45% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – House of Gucci at 4 pm, Breakfast at Tiffany’s at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Job Board

A look at some of the job opportunities available right now around Newport County;

Want to see more opportunities? Check out who’s hiring right now.

We’ll See You Out There