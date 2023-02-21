Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits.

Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center

Old words they are, but words to the wise they continue to be.

What’sUpNewp, the independent news source launched in 2012, has emerged as the most-read independent news source in Newport, Rhode Island, according to SimilarWeb, a third-party market intelligence firm that provides web analytics services.

RealTALK – Violence Against Women & the Role of “Upstanders”

The fiscal year 2023 budget enacted by the legislature and signed by McKee funded LASA at $700,000 – nearly three times more than the fiscal 2022 level. McKee’s “RI Ready” fiscal 2024 budget submitted to the General Assembly in January proposes another $700,000 for the program.

Stacker researched the history of films with a heavy anti-war theme, tone, or sentiment and spotlighted 30 of the best.

The search for Save The Bay’s next executive director is now open

Now celebrating 52+ years of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County.

Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust releases an application for a new artist residency on the island in September 2023.

March 07, 1928 – February 19, 2023

Cicilline will continue to serve his constituents until June 1, 2023

April 13, 1944 – February 20, 2023