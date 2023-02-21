Rep. Cicilline to step down, lead RI Foundation; Teddy Thompson ticket giveaway
Plus: Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa coming to The JPT, The Backseat Lovers returning to Newport Folk Festival
US Rep. Cicilline to step down, lead nonprofit foundation
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits.
Ticket Giveaway: We interview Teddy Thompson, playing Newport Live show Friday, Feb. 24
Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center
Gerry Goldstein: Old wisdom that resonates anew today
Old words they are, but words to the wise they continue to be.
What’sUpNewp emerges as the most-read independent news source in Newport
What’sUpNewp, the independent news source launched in 2012, has emerged as the most-read independent news source in Newport, Rhode Island, according to SimilarWeb, a third-party market intelligence firm that provides web analytics services.
Women’s Fund of Rhode Island to host a panel discussion on violence against women in Middletown
RealTALK – Violence Against Women & the Role of “Upstanders”
Governor McKee, DEM, Legislators announce commitment to grant program helping grow agricultural, seafood businesses
The fiscal year 2023 budget enacted by the legislature and signed by McKee funded LASA at $700,000 – nearly three times more than the fiscal 2022 level. McKee’s “RI Ready” fiscal 2024 budget submitted to the General Assembly in January proposes another $700,000 for the program.
30 great anti-war movies
Stacker researched the history of films with a heavy anti-war theme, tone, or sentiment and spotlighted 30 of the best.
Save The Bay officially launches search of its next Executive Director
The search for Save The Bay’s next executive director is now open
Spectacle Live to host ‘An Evening with Tom Rush’ at The JPT on May 11
Now celebrating 52+ years of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County.
The Backseat Lovers added to 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust announce new artist residency program
The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust releases an application for a new artist residency on the island in September 2023.
Obituary: Katherine Karanikolas
March 07, 1928 – February 19, 2023
Obituary: Dwight H. Purcell
April 13, 1944 – February 20, 2023
