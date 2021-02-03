Rapid COVID-19 testing site to open at Park Holm Senior Center; Newport launches vaccine phone number; Air Show and New Bedford Folk Festival canceled

Good Evening,

A Binax Now COVID-19 Rapid Test Site will open tomorrow at the Park Holm Senior Center in Newport’s North End.

Rhode Island Department of Health provided their weekly updated COVID-19 data by city, town earlier this afternoon. Newport County added 298 new positive cases in the last week. 113 were in Newport, 80 in Middletown, 51 in Tiverton, 44 in Portsmouth, 6 in Jamestown, and 4 in Little Compton.

Late last week we told you about the pre-registration portal that the City of Newport had set up for vaccines. In addition to the online portal, the City of Newport has launched a phone number, 401-846-7426, for folks to pre-register.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted 21 – 3 this morning to confirm Governor Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce. The nomination now moves to a full vote on the Senate floor. For those inquiring minds - Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, and Marsha Blackburn (all Republicans) were the three nays.

Governor Raimondo will provide her (likely last) State of the State Address this evening at 7 pm. Here’s a preview of some of what she will say.

Photo by myislandheelers. Tag your photos with #WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured here and on our feed in the future.

Popular WUN Stories This Week

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

(data as of Feb. 3)

Looking Ahead

Governor Gina M. Raimondo will deliver her annual State of the State address virtually this evening at 7:00 pm. Watch it here.

Tomorrow at 1 pm, RIDOH will host a press briefing to host a COVID-19 update. Watch it here on WUN.

Tomorrow at 4 pm, Peter Krasinski, House Organist at PPAC, will join WUN for a live virtual video conversation. Watch it here on WUN.

Tomorrow at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will host a workshop to get a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson. Watch it here on WUN.

That's A Wrap

