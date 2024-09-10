Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, September 10 - the 255th day of the year; 111 days remain in 2024.

☀️ Today will be sunny, with a high near 76°. The wind will be west at 6 to 8 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 54°. The wind will be north at around six mph. Sunrise is at 6:21 am, and sunset will be at 7:02 pm.

🚢 The 735-foot Seven Seas Grandeur is scheduled to stop in Newport today as part of her 11-night “Moonlight Over Quebec” cruise from New York to Montreal. She can accommodate 744 guests and 548 crew.

Leading Off

🗳️ Today is the Rhode Island Statewide Primary. As of 4:30 pm on Monday, 21,693 Rhode Island voters (including 572 Newport voters) have participated in the 2024 State Primary by early voting in person or by mail. That’s approximately a 2.8% statewide voter turnout.

Polling places will be open today from 7 am to 8 pm, except New Shoreham, where polls will open at 9 am. Voters can find their Election Day polling place by looking up their voting record online here.

The Board of Elections must receive all mail ballots by 8 pm today. Mail ballots can be returned in any secure elections drop box, at the Board of Elections, at your local board of canvassers’ office, or in person at a polling place on Election Day.

What To Know

💰 Salve Regina University is set to receive $555,545 as part of a $3 million National Science Foundation grant awarded to five Rhode Island higher education institutions. The funding will launch the Rhode Island Research Administration Collaborative, a groundbreaking initiative to expand research capacity across the state. (Read More)

🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain and Jennifer Hole, president of the Teachers Association of Newport, weigh in on the ongoing Newport teacher’s dispute. (Read More)

🚨 Newport Police arrested six individuals and summoned/cited another five on various chargers over the weekend. (Read More)

🇮🇹 On Monday, the Newport Festa Italiana Committee announced its schedule for its 2024 festival, which will take place from September 27 to October 17. (Read More)

🖼️ At an elegant ceremony at Rosecliff last week, the Preservation Society of Newport County unveiled their latest Gilded Age exhibit, “Wild Imagination: Art and Animals in the Gilded Age.” WUN’s Veronica Bruno has the story. (Read More)

📚 Book Review: Elizabeth Strout brings all her favorite Mainers together in “Tell Me Everything.” (Read More)

💰 Middletown-based Rite-Solutions has received a $39.3 million contract to deliver updated submarine battle control and training systems to the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Combat and Weapons Control Program Office. (Read More)

👉 Six resolutions are on Newport City Council’s docket on Wednesday night. Among the resolutions is one that would reverse Dixon Street’s direction and another that would require City Staff to host a public meeting for opponents of offshore wind.

🆕 The Town of Middletown is working on several different solutions to address speeding and traffic on Paradise Avenue, including the recently installed speed cushions in two locations on Paradise Avenue. (What’sUpNewp)

🐋 On Thursday, September 12, The Nature Conservancy will host the third in a series of webinars exploring many headline-grabbing issues related to offshore wind. This webinar will focus on “Whales and Offshore Wind: Addressing Myths and Matters of Fact.” (Read More)

☠️ Newport residents are invited to safely dispose of any household hazardous waste on Saturday, Oct. 19, at a collection event hosted by the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Eco-Depot. (Read More)

🍎 Six Picks - Apple Orchards: It’s the most wonderful time of year for apple lovers. The fragrance of ripening apples at the orchards, a scent replicated in candles, air fresheners, and more, is back, which means apples at local orchards are ripe for picking. Even better news – returning this year – Peaches! WUN’s Ken Abrams looks at the top spots for pickin’ in Newport County and beyond. (Read More)

🕊️ Recently published local obituaries include - Marie Ney and Mark A. Caron.

🤞 Friday the 13th is fast approaching, and contrary to prevailing opinion, it could be your breakout day. In his most recent column, WUN’s Gerry Goldstein writes more about Friday the 13th. (Read More)

🏥 In his latest column for What’sUpNewp, Dr. Michael Fine asks what’s crazy about living with dementia. (Read More)

🌎 Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray provides an update on the progress Rhode Island is making toward reaching the RI Act on Climate mandates via an Op-Ed. (Read More)

📺 Voting in Newport’s Ward 1 race? Check out our 30-minute one-on-one interviews with the candidates - Hugo DeAscentis Jr., Ellen Pinnock, and Charles Pattavina.

📖 Philip Eil, author of “Prescription for Pain,” will appear at Charter Books this evening. WUN’s Ken Abrams recently caught up with the veteran Rhode Island journalist about his true crime story (Read More)

🏠 A 10-bedroom home on Walcott Avenue in Jamestown recently sold for $7 million. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this home, closing at $600,000 over asking, marks the highest sale in Jamestown year to date, and the 5th highest sale ever in Jamestown. (Read More)

⛵ The seventh edition of the Resolute Cup is scheduled for September 9 to 14 at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport. Seattle Yacht Club is hoping family and familiarity equals success. (Read More)

⚾ Rob Refsnyder homered twice among his four hits and had a career-high five RBIs, Tyler O'Neill also had two homers and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-3 on Monday night. (Read More)

🏈 Last week, Portsmouth High School hosted a double-header of Injury Fund exhibition games. Portsmouth defeated Rogers 19-0 (Photo Gallery), and Middletown versus Tiverton ended in a 7-7 tie (Photo Gallery).

📚 On tap today: Rhode Island Statewide Primary, Philip Eil – PRESCRIPTION FOR PAIN, Edible & Medicinal Plant Walk, and more. Get a full rundown of all that’s happening for events, live music, entertainment, and public government meetings. (Round Up)

🛥️ On tap this week: Newport Boat Show, Harvest Dinner, Return To Camelot, and more. Check out our full roundup of events, live music, and more. (Read More)

🎶 Newport Mental Health’s largest annual fundraiser, “Rock the Beach,” returns on Thursday, September 19th, offering a night of celebration and community impact. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has the details. (Read More)