🇺🇸 Today is Founders’ Day in Portsmouth! The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing. The 385-year-old precious document, one of the oldest and most important documents in the State Archives, will be transported with a police escort to and from the Portsmouth Town Hall, where the public can view the document.

The document will be displayed at Portsmouth Town Hall from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be a short ceremony where RI Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Town Historian Jim Garman will give brief remarks from 12:00 PM to 12:30 pm.

Also on display will be the Town of Portsmouth’s Declaration of Independence, which is believed to be only one of two Rhode Island copies that have remained at their intended destination – at a town clerk’s office or in a town hall. The Town of Portsmouth has one of eight copies known to exist of the approximately 36 Declarations printed for the Rhode Island Assembly by Newport printer Solomon Southwick on July 13, 1776. Those Declarations were then distributed to each city and town clerk in Rhode Island to be read to the public or posted for the public to view.

✍️ On this day in 1707, Stephen Hopkins, perhaps the most famous Rhode Islander from the colonial period, was born in Providence.

One of the most accomplished politicians in the state’s history, Hopkin’s resume was impressive. It included four terms as Governor of the Rhode Island colony, President of the Scituate Town Council, Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, delegate to the Continental Congress, and signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Stephen Hopkins

🎭 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz weighs in on Bad Jews at The Gamm Theater, and the protesting that’s coming along with it - Just my Opinion: Freedom of Expression? I think so

🗳️ The date for a special election in Middletown on a new middle-high school is being pushed back. At a meeting Monday night in Town Hall, the Town Council unanimously agreed to move the town wide vote on the $190 million proposal from May 2 until the fall — likely Nov. 7.

🔖 WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → Simple words of comfort, from high station

✍️ Newport Mayor Xay weights in on Protecting historic Newport requires carefully preparing for the challenges ahead

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 7, 07:00 PM EST until March 8, 01:00 PM EST

Today: NNW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 11 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:38 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 12:59 am & 1:29 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 14.3 days, 100% lighting.

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 4:30 pm, Triangle of Sadness at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

