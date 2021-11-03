Portsmouth voters approve Question 1 & 2

Good Morning,

⚓️ In the special election yesterday, the majority of Portsmouth voters approved question #1, which allows the Town to borrow an amount not to exceed $21,439,299 for the above school projects, subject to the approval of State Housing Aid at a reimbursement rate or State Share Ratio of not less than 35% of eligible expenditures.

The majority of Portsmouth voters also approved a transfer of a property interest in the so-called Anne Hutchinson School property at 110 Bristol Ferry Road, for the purposes of developing elderly affordable housing, a new Senior Center facility, and the possible redevelopment of the original Anne Hutchinson School building, be approved.

The Portsmouth school construction bond will be used to finance up to $21.4 million in public school projects, including air quality improvements, renovated bathrooms, improved accessibility, and other repairs at Melville Elementary School, Hathaway Elementary School, Portsmouth Middle School, and Portsmouth High School. Portsmouth will receive a 40% reimbursement (approximately $8.6 million) from the Rhode Island Department of Education to offset the cost of the projects.

Full story - Live Blog: Rhode Island Special Election Results

⚓️ Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for her regularly scheduled monthly live virtual video interview today at 1:30 pm.

We’ll discuss the latest with COVID, her expectations with the prospect that children from five to eleven will soon be eligible for COVID vaccinations. We’ll also talk about the status of school construction, and the pressures that teachers and administrators feel from a growing movement for parents to be more involved in developing school curriculum.

Watch & Participate - Newport School Superintendent joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation

⚓️ General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, one of six Democrats vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination, continued to be the top fundraiser among the candidates, as third-quarter financial reports were filed on Sunday with the Board of Elections.

Five Democrats have publicly declared their candidacies, and one, Gov. Daniel McKee, has given every indication he will run for reelection.

Full Story - Magaziner leads in third-quarter fundraising among governor candidates

⚓️ Join What’s Up Newp & The JPT tonight at 7:30 pm for a special screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. See this iconic film on the big screen in imperial remastered glory.

Tickets and more details

Live Blog: Rhode Island Special Election Results

City of Newport: West Marlborough Street will be closed to traffic from Nov. 8 – Dec. 3

Rhode Island Foundation offers $60,000 in matching grants to help the Food Bank and Trinity Rep recover from pandemic

'Back to Business' initiative launched to aid Rhode Island employers, incentivize workers

Cara Black wins 2022 Fan Vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame

Nibbles Woodaway and Lou Ferrigno join forces to benefit the RI Chapter of the ALS Association

Flat Waves Food Shack launches Island Time Catering Company

Magaziner leads in third-quarter fundraising among governor candidates

Today - Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow Night -Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today - WNW wind 5 to 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind around 7 kt becoming N after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:19 am | Sunset: 5:37 pm | 10 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:57 am & 7:18 pm | Low tide at 12:11 am & 12:49 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.3 days, 5% lighting.

