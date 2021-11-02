Portsmouth heads to the polls today
Plus: Where to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner in and around Newport
Good Morning,
⚓️ If you live in Portsmouth, Pawtucket, Central Falls, or Senate District 3, you have a special election today!
In Portsmouth, there will be two questions that voters will be asked to approve or reject;
Question 1 - SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND RENOVATION PROJECTS BONDS AND/OR NOTES NOT TO EXCEED $21,439,299
“Shall an act, passed at the 2020 session of the General Assembly, entitled “An Act Authorizing the Town of Portsmouth to issue not to exceed $65,900,000 general obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance the construction, additions, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout the Town, subject to approval of State Housing Aid at a reimbursement rate or State Share Ratio of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for State Aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the School Building Authority Capital Fund" be approved? If approved, the Town shall borrow an amount not to exceed $21,439,299 for the above school projects, subject to the approval of State Housing Aid at a reimbursement rate or State Share Ratio of not less than 35% of eligible expenditures”.
Approve or Reject
Question 2 - APPROVAL OF PROPERTY TRANSFER PURSUANT TO SECTION 912 OF THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN CHARTER
“Shall a transfer of a property interest in the so-called Anne Hutchinson School property at 110 Bristol Ferry Road, for the purposes of developing elderly affordable housing, a new Senior Center facility, and the possible redevelopment of the original Anne Hutchinson School building, be approved”?
Approve or Reject
Polling places are open from 7 am to 8 am today. If you’re voting in Rhode Island today, you can view your sample ballot and find your polling place here - https://sos.ri.gov/divisions/elections
⚓️ Aquidneck Community Table will be hostings their Winter Farmers Market at Stoneacre Garden on Saturday mornings, from 9 to noon, throughout the 2021-22 winter season, and on Wednesday afternoons, from 2 to 5, through the holiday season.
Full Story - Winter Farmers Market finds new home at Stoneacre Garden, will host both Saturday and Wednesday markets
⚓️ Don't want to cook on Thanksgiving Day? There are several restaurants in and around Newport offering traditional Thanksgiving meals, as well as some new flavors and dishes.
Full Story - Where to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner in and around Newport
⚓️ Expect a traffic pattern change on Bellevue Avenue this week as crews begin a permanent road restoration to the intersection at Narragansett Avenue.
Beginning today, work will begin on the permanent road restoration at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and Narragansett Avenue. The work will include prepping the existing roadway and pouring new concrete panels. No traffic will be allowed on the new concrete for approximately 2-3 days to allow the concrete to cure.
Full story - One-lane travel on a portion of Bellevue Avenue scheduled for this week
⚓️ Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes;
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones
One-lane travel on a portion of Bellevue Avenue scheduled for this week
Winter Farmers Market finds new home at Stoneacre Garden, will host both Saturday and Wednesday markets
Where to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner in and around Newport
Kenny Chesney Plans “Here and Now 2022” tour with August 26th and 27th stop at Gillette Stadium
What’s Up This Week: Empire Strikes Back, Tom Rush, Newport Restaurant Week, and more
What Sold: 32 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 25 – 29)
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now
Concert Recap and Photos: The Monkees bring the memories to Mohegan Sun (October 29, 2021)
Just My Opinion: Maybe it is time to retire the term bullpen….
Billy Manzo Pizza pivots to frozen pizza; will close Federal Hill Pizza in Providence
What Sold: 32 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 25 – 29)
Newport Historical Society to host 'Virtual Book Talk' with Anderson Cooper
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly before 9 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow Night -Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind around 7 kt becoming NW after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:18 am | Sunset: 5:38 pm | 10 hours & 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:08 am & 6:28 pm | Low tide at 12:02 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.2 days, 12% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
6:30 pm – Requiem Mass for All Souls at St. John the Evangelist Church
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Lamb at 7:30 pm
Newport Craft – Trivia at 6:30 pm
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
5:30 pm – Newport School Committee
6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
6:30 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.