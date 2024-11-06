Polls have closed, election results are coming in
Results for Newport, Newport County, Rhode Island, and the nation.
The 2024 election results are coming in! Click on the button below for the results that matter to Newport, Newport County, Rhode Island, and the nation.
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Rhode Island
Vice President Kamala Harris won Rhode Island on Tuesday, giving her four electoral votes and continuing the Democrats’ dominance in the state.
Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse wins a fourth term in the US Senate from Rhode Island
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island won reelection on Tuesday to a fourth term to the U.S. Senate.