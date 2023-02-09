Pizza Poll: Who serves up your favorite locally-owned pizza in Newport County?
Plus: The highs and lows of falling in love; Billy Strings returning to Newport; Six Picks; and much more.
The question of who makes the best pizza in Newport County is a debate hotter than a wood-fired oven. Share your opinion and email address in the survey below, and you’ll be entered to win $20 toward your favorite place.
Gerry Goldstein: The highs and lows of falling in love
With Valentine’s Day approaching, we are reminded that love over the generations has had its admirers and its detractors, depending on one’s personal experience.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb 10-12)
Rumor has it there is a football game Sunday, and many of you will be celebrating the great American pastime that is Super Bowl Sunday. (Where’s that petition to make Monday a national holiday?) But there’s a lot more going on this weekend, we detail a few favorites below in “Six Picks Events.”
Aquidneck Land Trust crowns winners in Art & Writing Contest, see their inspiring creations
Students at Aquidneck Island schools were invited to enter artwork or written work depicting their favorite local vista.
Attorney General Neronha halts deceptive Certificate of Good Standing scheme targeting Rhode Island businesses
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that the Office, following enforcement action, has halted a deceptive scheme that scammed more than 1,000 Rhode Island businesses and non-profit organizations and secured full restitution for those affected.
Highest-paying science jobs in the Providence Metro area
Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Educational expert working with Middletown to improve, upgrade schools
Educational design expert Manuel Cordero is helping Middletown reimagine its schools and how they serve students of today and into the future as part of work to prepare for a $190 million bond expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day.
AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks
The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returning April 22 – 29
Preliminary plans include film screenings, ‘free-cycle’ events, trash clean-ups, tree and native plant giveaways, invasive species workshops, art exhibits, and an electric car showcase.
Ranking presidents over the past 8 decades by their final approval rating
Keep reading to find out which presidents, from Harry Truman to Donald Trump, left office with the lowest approval ratings.
Newport City Council, State Legislative Delegation to host a joint workshop on Feb. 18
The workshop is intended to focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023.
Billy Strings is returning to Newport for Newport Folk Festival
Billy Strings joins The Beths and CAAMP in 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements.
Eugene Lee, award-winning Broadway, ‘SNL’ set designer, dies
Lee died Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island, said Trinity Repertory Company, where he had been a resident artist since 1967 and designed sets for more than 100 productions.
Support the Arts and Explore Newport’s Beauty: Secret Garden Tour tickets now available
The Secret Garden Tour is a chance to explore the beauty of Newport’s historic gardens and supports a great cause.
Black Point to get improved hiking trails thanks to DEM and TNC Project
DEM, The Nature Conservancy announce project to improve hiking trails at Black Point in Narragansett.
Don’t underestimate Cupid – he’s not the chubby cherub you associate with Valentine’s Day
Ancient Greece and Rome may have handed down the image of rosy-cheeked Cupids, but their myths about him explore the messier – sometimes scarier – sides of love.
Potter League for Animals launches their annual P.S. I Love You Pet Calendar Photo Contest
Each year Potter League for Animals’ pet calendar photo contest fundraiser raises funds for their vital services, which include animal sheltering and adoptions, veterinary care, wellness clinics, pet food pantry, education programs for youth and adults, spay and neuter services, and so much more!
The Ocean Race: Pointing at the finish line
The fleet is heading northeast again, away from the ice exclusion zone, and making miles directly towards the finish in Cape Town