With Valentine’s Day approaching, we are reminded that love over the generations has had its admirers and its detractors, depending on one’s personal experience.

Rumor has it there is a football game Sunday, and many of you will be celebrating the great American pastime that is Super Bowl Sunday. (Where’s that petition to make Monday a national holiday?) But there’s a lot more going on this weekend, we detail a few favorites below in “Six Picks Events.”

Students at Aquidneck Island schools were invited to enter artwork or written work depicting their favorite local vista.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that the Office, following enforcement action, has halted a deceptive scheme that scammed more than 1,000 Rhode Island businesses and non-profit organizations and secured full restitution for those affected.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Educational design expert Manuel Cordero is helping Middletown reimagine its schools and how they serve students of today and into the future as part of work to prepare for a $190 million bond expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day.

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Preliminary plans include film screenings, ‘free-cycle’ events, trash clean-ups, tree and native plant giveaways, invasive species workshops, art exhibits, and an electric car showcase.

Keep reading to find out which presidents, from Harry Truman to Donald Trump, left office with the lowest approval ratings.

The workshop is intended to focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023.

Billy Strings joins The Beths and CAAMP in 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements.

Lee died Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island, said Trinity Repertory Company, where he had been a resident artist since 1967 and designed sets for more than 100 productions.

The Secret Garden Tour is a chance to explore the beauty of Newport’s historic gardens and supports a great cause.

DEM, The Nature Conservancy announce project to improve hiking trails at Black Point in Narragansett.

Ancient Greece and Rome may have handed down the image of rosy-cheeked Cupids, but their myths about him explore the messier – sometimes scarier – sides of love.

Each year Potter League for Animals’ pet calendar photo contest fundraiser raises funds for their vital services, which include animal sheltering and adoptions, veterinary care, wellness clinics, pet food pantry, education programs for youth and adults, spay and neuter services, and so much more!

The fleet is heading northeast again, away from the ice exclusion zone, and making miles directly towards the finish in Cape Town

