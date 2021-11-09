Pell School Topping-Off ceremony scheduled for Wednesday

Expansion of Pell Elementary School moves a step closer this week
Photos: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ filming location in Newport
Good Morning,
⚓️ Expansion of Newport’s Pell Elementary School moves a step closer with a Topping Off Ceremony on Wednesday. A topping-off ceremony is a “steel signing ceremony” at which “members of the Pell community sign their names on the steel beams used in the project,” according to school officials. After the signing, the beams will be lifted by crane and put in place in the building.
⚓️ Have a look at what sold in your neighborhood recently.
⚓️ Washington Square and Eisenhower Park have been transformed into Salem, Massachusetts for the filming of the Hocus Pocus sequel, Black Flame (a.k.a. Hocus Pocus 2).
⚓️ Lifespan will be hosting a Newport Hospital Hiring Event at the Wyndham Newport Hotel today and tomorrow from 9 am to 6 pm.
Applicants are asked to come prepared as interviews and offers will be on the spot in some cases.
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) – RSVP
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) – RSVP
Boston Globe - Newport asks residents to join forces to fight ‘porch pirates’
ABC 6 - 11th Hour Racing begins shakedown cruise in new 60-footer
General Assembly - Rep. Abney elected to serve on National Conference of State Legislators’ Executive Committee
Mckee - Governor McKee Announces Afghan Relief RI Effort to Support Afghan Evacuees, Launches Fundraising Initiative with Rhode Island Foundation
⚓️ Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes…
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 10 hours & 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:10 am & 11:41 pm | Low tide at 3:48 am & 5:10 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.6 days, 22% lighting.
Things To Do
Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Warren Miller’s: Winter Starts Now at 7:30 pm
Newport Craft – Trivia at 6:30 pm
One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
