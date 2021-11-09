Pell School Topping-Off ceremony scheduled for Wednesday

Good Morning,

⚓️ Expansion of Newport’s Pell Elementary School moves a step closer with a Topping Off Ceremony on Wednesday. A topping-off ceremony is a “steel signing ceremony” at which “members of the Pell community sign their names on the steel beams used in the project,” according to school officials. After the signing, the beams will be lifted by crane and put in place in the building.

⚓️ Have a look at what sold in your neighborhood recently.

⚓️ Washington Square and Eisenhower Park have been transformed into Salem, Massachusetts for the filming of the Hocus Pocus sequel, Black Flame (a.k.a. Hocus Pocus 2).

⚓️ Lifespan will be hosting a Newport Hospital Hiring Event at the Wyndham Newport Hotel today and tomorrow from 9 am to 6 pm.

Applicants are asked to come prepared as interviews and offers will be on the spot in some cases.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) – RSVP

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) – RSVP

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Light northwest wind.

Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 10 hours & 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:10 am & 11:41 pm | Low tide at 3:48 am & 5:10 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.6 days, 22% lighting.

