Pell Bridge testing out all-electronic tolling; CVS to administer the vaccine at 4 pharmacy locations in R.I.; 50 job opportunities available right now

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced that it will test the feasibility of all-electronic tolling at the Newport Pell Bridge with a 4-week pilot program on the eastbound side.

CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 4 CVS Pharmacy locations across Rhode Island. Dive into the full story.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Here are 50 job opportunities that are available right now.

