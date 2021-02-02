Pell Bridge testing out all-electronic tolling; CVS to administer the vaccine at 4 pharmacy locations in R.I.; 50 job opportunities available right now
Middletown Town Council discusses the good and bad of short-term rentals
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced that it will test the feasibility of all-electronic tolling at the Newport Pell Bridge with a 4-week pilot program on the eastbound side.
CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 4 CVS Pharmacy locations across Rhode Island. Dive into the full story.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Here are 50 job opportunities that are available right now.
