Pell Bridge and Jamestown Verrazanno Bridge closed to all traffic due to high winds

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today at 10:46 am announced that it has closed Newport Pell Bridge and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge due to high winds, effective immediately. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, RITBA may elect to close a bridge when sustained wind speeds exceed 70 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more or wind gusts persistently exceed 70 mph over a period of 15 minutes. The bridge will reopen when conditions are deemed safe.



Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @RIEZPASS.

