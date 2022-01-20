Good Evening,

A fast-moving storm is expected to impact the region Thursday with rain changing to snow early Thursday morning. Although not a major storm, the snow is expected to arrive just in time for the Thursday morning commute.

Weather Alert: Light snow expected Thursday AM, could impact morning commute

There is a parking ban in Portsmouth, Tiverton, and several other Rhode Island communities scheduled for tomorrow, keep an eye on parking bans, cancellations, delays, and more here - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

