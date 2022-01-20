Parking Ban scheduled for Thursday in Portsmouth, Tiverton, and several other Rhode Island communities
Light snow expected Thursday AM, could impact morning commute
Good Evening,
A fast-moving storm is expected to impact the region Thursday with rain changing to snow early Thursday morning. Although not a major storm, the snow is expected to arrive just in time for the Thursday morning commute.
There is a parking ban in Portsmouth, Tiverton, and several other Rhode Island communities scheduled for tomorrow, keep an eye on parking bans, cancellations, delays, and more here - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
