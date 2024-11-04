Good Morning! It’s Monday, November 4. 🗓️ Today is the 309th day of the year; 57 days remain in 2024. Today’s newsletter is about a 5-minute read

☀️ Weather: Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

⚓ Marine: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌒 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 6:21 am, sunset at 4:36 pm. Low tide at 2:04 am & 2:57 pm. High tide at 9 am & 9:27 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Crescent.

🚢 Next up is the Insignia on November 7 - the last cruise ship of the season.

⛵ Happening Today: Newport Restaurant Week, Newport Black History Walking Tours, and more. Our complete roundup of what’s happening for events, entertainment, and local public meetings is here [WUN].

1️⃣ Election Day Is Nearly Here

Today is the last day of Early voting in the General Election. So far, 187,412 Rhode Island residents have already voted by mail ballot or early in person, representing a 23.7% voter turnout.



If you'd like to cast a ballot today, then be sure to do so at your local town/city hall between 8:30 am and 4 pm. For voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm and mail ballots must be received by the Board of Elections or put into an authorized drop box by 8:00 p.m.

2️⃣ Election Results

On Tuesday, November 5, and the following days, you can see live 2024 General Election results for Newport, Rhode Island, and national races here.

Newport County Results

Rhode Island & National Results

3️⃣ Concert Recap and Photos: ‘Oratorio of a Forgotten Youth’ at the Casino Theatre in Newport

An inspiring performance combining elements of jazz, poetry, and classical soundscapes alongside a chorus of South African voices, made for a special evening at the Casino Theatre in Newport on Saturday, November 2. The show was the U.S. premiere of Oratorio of a Forgotten Youth, a multidisciplinary collaborative performance commemorating the 1976 youth resistance movement in South Africa.

WUN’s Ken Abrams was there to write about and photograph the event. [WUN]

Oratorio of a Forgotten Youth (Photo: Ken Abrams)

🚓 The Newport Police Department said that two officers were sideswiped by a tractor-trailer in North Carolina while picking up a special response van from Florida. Police said that on Oct. 29, the two officers were driving through Dunn, North Carolina, when the tractor hit the van. [WLNE]

♻️ Newport residents can dispose of “harder to recycle” items at the city’s Fall Recycling Day on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Easton’s Beach. The event is free and open to city residents, but proof of residency is required. [WUN]

🚌 RIPTA will offer all Rhode Island veterans free bus service on Veterans Day, with proof of eligibility. [WUN]

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Grammy-winning Lucinda Williams ahead of her show at The Vets on Nov. 15. [WUN]

☕ Rhode Island’s Nitro Bar is soaring amid viral TikTok fame. [Brown Daily Herald]

🗳️ As of 4:45 pm on Friday, November 1, the Rhode Island Voter Turnout Tracker reports that 187,412 Rhode Island residents have already voted by mail ballot or early in person, representing a 23.7% voter turnout thus far. In Newport County, 20,859 voters have already voted. [WUN]

🎥 For the last few months, Angela Goethals, who was Macaulay Culkin’s big sister in Home Alone 34 years ago, has been auditioning for a very significant role in her hometown of Westerly. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story. [WUN]

🗳️ To view a sample ballot, check your voter registration, or to find your polling location, please visit Vote.RI.Gov.

🍽️ Newport Restaurant Week continues in Newport and Bristol Counties through November 10 [WUN]

🕊️ Nathan Kivlehan

🕊️ Ann Louise Garvey-Morgan

🎾 Tiverton High School’s girls tennis team has secured the Division III Rhode Island State Championship. They clinched the title with a win over Exeter West Greenwich at Slater Park in Pawtucket. WUN’s Justin Walker was there and has a photo gallery of the game. [WUN]

⚽ On top of a second-straight hat trick from JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC won its first-ever playoff match on Sunday, defeating Indy Eleven 3-2 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. [WUN]

🏒 Jeremy Swayman had 23 saves and his first shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Sunday night. [WUN]

🏈 Nick Folk kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2:32 left in overtime and the Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-17 Sunday, giving coach Brian Callahan his first victory at home this season. [WUN]

🏈 Devin Farrell threw for 265 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, with 171 yards and two scores going to Marquis Buchanan, and Rhode Island beat Monmouth 37-28 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory. [WUN]

🏈 Middletown High School’s varsity football team dominated Coventry High School 32-6 in a Division II game on Nov. 1. The win, which coincided with Middletown’s senior night, brings their season record to 4-4, while Coventry drops to 2-6. [WUN]