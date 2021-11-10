Open-road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be expanded to two lanes in each direction on Thursday

Good Morning,

⚓️ On November 10, 1780, the African Union Society (AUS) of Newport, Rhode Island was established. It was the first attested Black Mutual Aid Society. Former slaves, including Newport Gardner and Pompe (Zingo) Stevens, were two of the leaders in creating the AUS.

⚓️ The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced that the open-road tolling lanes at the center of the Pell Bridge toll plaza will be expanded to two lanes in each direction beginning November 11, 2021, and the extreme outside lanes will then be closed.

⚓️ This evening at 5:30 pm, Lucy’s Hearth will be holding the 10th annual Fall For Lucy’s Hearth. While the event is typically held at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the uncertainties of COVID-19 require that they go virtual this year.

⚓️ Expansion of Newport’s Pell Elementary School moves a step closer with a Topping Off Ceremony today. A topping-off ceremony is a “steel signing ceremony” at which “members of the Pell community sign their names on the steel beams used in the project,” according to school officials. After the signing, the beams will be lifted by crane and put in place in the building.

⚓️ The Edward King House Senior Center is hosting COVID-19 Vaccination/Booster Clinics. Call their COVID Info Line at 401-846-7426 ext 1 to book an appointment.

First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780

Open-road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be expanded to two lanes in each direction beginning Nov. 11

Opinion: The U.S. must step up and lead

Spindle City Fest coming to Fall River Saturday, November 27

Opinion: Why Rhode Island needs municipal broadband infrastructure

20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport

Beach Road Weekend adds second wave of headliners – Emmylou Harris, Caamp, Guster and Lucinda

Fall for Lucy’s Hearth fundraiser will take place virtually on November 10

Concert Recap and Photos: Dave Matthews Band at Mohegan Sun (November 8, 2021)

Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight -Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 10 hours of sun.

High tide at 12:12 pm | Low tide at 4:46 am & 7:03 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.7 days, 33% lighting.

Newport Hospital hosting hiring event at Wyndham Newport Hotel on November 9 & 10

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

