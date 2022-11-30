News Alert: Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled
The parade, which had originally been planned for Friday, Nov. 25th, had been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 3rd.
Due to expected gale-force winds and heavy rains, the City of Newport announced this afternoon that this weekend’s Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled.
