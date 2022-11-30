Due to expected gale-force winds and heavy rains, the City of Newport announced this afternoon that this weekend’s Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled.

The parade, which had originally been planned for Friday, Nov. 25th, had been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 3rd.

