News Alert: Democrat Gabe Amo becomes Rhode Island’s first Black candidate elected to Congress
Unofficial election results show a win for Middletown School Bond
Democrat Gabe Amo defeated Republican Gerry Leonard to win Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat Tuesday, becoming the state’s first Black candidate elected to Congress.
2023 General Election Results: Representative in Congress District 1 and Middletown School Bond
Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.