News Alert: Congressman David Cicilline stepping down from Congress to become President and CEO of Rhode Island Foundation
Vacancy will result in a Special Election.
Cicilline is currently serving his seventh term in the United States House of Representatives, representing Rhode Island’s First Congressional District - which includes all of Bristol and Newport counties, along with parts of Providence County, including most of the city of Providence.
O happy day! It is about time! Maybe the people of RI will wake up this time and elect a Republican who are now in the majority in the House....or maybe they won't since they are not too bright to begin with!