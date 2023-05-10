News Alert: 11th Hour Racing Team wins in hometown, with Malizia second, closing up the leaderboard
Plus: Joe Nicholson to step down as Newport City Manager
Leg 4 results mean the leaderboard is close heading into the transatlantic leg
Rhode Island native Charlie Enright sailed the 11th Hour Racing team to victory in Leg 4 of the around-the-world Ocean Race, arriving in his home port of Newport on Wednesday about a half-hour in front of Team Malizia.
Joe Nicholson to step down as Newport City Manager
Mayor Xay issues statement regarding Joe Nicholson’s decision to step down as the City Manager.
Gerry Goldstein: A new phrase is launched into the language
From “rapid unscheduled disassembly” to “wardrobe malfunction”.
Newport County programs for kids awarded $127,500 in grants from Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund
This year, the fund has sent $127,500 to 24 youth programs across Aquidneck Island, including five that are brand-new grant recipients!