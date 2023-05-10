Leg 4 results mean the leaderboard is close heading into the transatlantic leg

Rhode Island native Charlie Enright sailed the 11th Hour Racing team to victory in Leg 4 of the around-the-world Ocean Race, arriving in his home port of Newport on Wednesday about a half-hour in front of Team Malizia.

Mayor Xay issues statement regarding Joe Nicholson’s decision to step down as the City Manager.

From “rapid unscheduled disassembly” to “wardrobe malfunction”.

This year, the fund has sent $127,500 to 24 youth programs across Aquidneck Island, including five that are brand-new grant recipients!