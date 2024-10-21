Good Morning. It’s Monday, October 21, and today we’re covering housing in Newport, the 33rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, apple season at Rocky Brook Orchard, the upcoming closure of Simmons Farm, and more.

What’s Up Today

🚢 Cruise Ship: The Norwegian Breakaway is scheduled to visit Newport today.

☀️ Weather: Sunny, with a high near 73°F. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

⚓ Marine: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌑 Sun, Moon, & Tide: The sun will rise at 7:04 am, and sunset at 5:54 pm. The first low tide was at 4:08 am, and the next low tide will be at 5:26 pm. The first high tide will be at 11:28 am and the next at 11:57 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Gibbous.

⛵ To Do: Newport Black History Walking Tours, Tinker Club, and more. Click here for a full rundown of events, entertainment, and local government meetings.

Community Calendar

Newport’s Housing Paradox

🏠 At 15.64%, Newport has among the highest affordable housing stocks in the state, but a median $893,000 home price means it also has among the least affordable homes in the state. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story. [WUN]

Cruise Ship Season Winding Down

🚢 Looking at the cruise ship schedule, just six cruise ships are scheduled to visit Newport for the rest of the season. The Norwegian Breakaway today, the 7-Seas Grandeur on Tuesday, the Enchanted Princess and Silver Shadow on Sunday, the Azamara Journey on November 1, and Insignia on November 7.

In Conversation with What’sUpNewp This Week

🎙️ Representative Lauren Carson (D. Dist. 75, Newport) will join WUN for a one-on-one conversation at 10 am on Tuesday, October 22.

🎤 Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, will join WUN for a conversation on Thursday at 10:30 am.

Thousands turned out for the weekend's 33rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival. Check out our full photo gallery here. Photo Credit: Ruthie Wood / What’sUpNewp

What’s Up in Newp

🍎 As October slowly draws to a close, so does apple picking season – for most orchards. One farm reigns supreme in season longevity, Rocky Brook Orchard in Middletown, and the secret concerns species. WUN’s Ruthie Wood's latest “What’s In Season column visits the orchard and serves up a delicious recipe. [WUN]

📸 Ruthie also has a Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival photo gallery. [WUN]

🏃 The thirteenth annual Citizens Pell Bridge Run was held on Sunday. [WLNE]

🐶 The Potter League for Animals hosted its annual Heart & Sole Walk Sunday. [WPRI]

🏳️‍🌈 Newport Pride is gearing up for its first Autumn Weekend, set to take place from November 8-10, 2024. This three-day event in Newport promises a mix of community engagement, entertainment, and Pride celebrations. [WUN]

👉 A Newport City Councilor, David R. Carlin III, is set to introduce a resolution prioritizing the removal of a controversial soil pile at Rogers High School as voters prepare to decide on a $98.5 million bond referendum. [WUN]

🐐 Simmons Farm is closing its doors on December 1. This marks the end of a 25-year chapter for Brian and Karla Simmons. [WUN]

✍️ Terry and Scott Mason of Newport endorse Becky Bolan for the Newport School Committee. [WUN]

✍️ Karen Conway and Jack Enwright of Newport share a letter of support for Kendra Wilson Muenter for the Newport School Committee. [WUN]

🏈 The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t show any quit this week after falling behind early on Sunday against the New England Patriots. [WUN]

🏈 In a nail-biting clash, Salve Regina University squeaked past the U.S. Coast Guard Academy 34-28 on Saturday at Cadet Memorial Field. [WUN]

🆕 FYI: What’sUpNewp reached out to Audrain Hospitality Group/Heritage Restaurant Group and Red Parrot restaurant on Saturday for comment regarding word of a proposed transaction. As of the timing of this newsletter, we have not heard back from either group to confirm or deny anything.

What’s Up This Week

🎃 Halloween fun continues at The JPT this week, with Frenzy, Lost Boys, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Casper among the films scheduled. [WUN]

💰 Bank Rhode Island, Conexión Latina Newport, and PCF Development are partnering to host a complimentary Spanish-language financial fitness workshop in Newport on Wednesday. [WUN]

📜 Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, October 23, at Pell Elementary School. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

🐘 City Council will receive a communication from City Manager Colin Kennedy regarding a proposed gift to the city - a giant elephant statue named Leela from Art & Newport, organizers of the Great Elephant Migration. [WUN]

💰 The Newport School Building Committee will request an additional $2.9 million from the Council to complete the new Rogers High School project and reinstate some previously deferred items. [WUN]

⛗ The City Council will consider a resolution to approve changes to Admiral Kalbfus Road , including new bike lanes and truck restrictions. [WUN]

🛍️ A new resolution to support local retail businesses during the holiday shopping season will be introduced. [WUN]

🛳️ Christie’s Americas’ Chairman Emeritus, Stephen Lash, is bringing his knowledge and passion for ocean liners of this era to an intriguing talk at Redwood Library on Oct. 24. [WUN]

🎭 Salve Regina University’s Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance has announced the opening weekend for their performance of the beloved musical Meet Me In St Louis, Oct. 24 - 27 at Casino Theatre. [WUN]

🆓 Newport County Days: The Preservation Society of Newport County is inviting Newport County residents to visit open houses and properties for free on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. [WUN]

⚡ Rhode Islanders looking to save energy and money can learn about programs offered by the state Office of Energy Resources during a virtual forum hosted by the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus on Oct. 27. [WUN]

Do you have anything to say about anything in this newsletter? Start the conversation below.

