Newport’s Fireworks postponed due to weather
Weather prompts Newport to reschedule annual fireworks display
Due to a persistently dreary forecast, the City of Newport this afternoon announced that it has made the difficult decision to postpone its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display over Newport Harbor to Monday, July 5th.
The roughly 20-minute display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. with the best viewing found anywhere along Newport Harbor with a westward-facing view.
More From What’s Up Newp
Newport’s Fireworks Display postponed to Monday due to weather
On This Day in RI History: July 3, 1878 – Composer George M. Cohan is born
Sounds From The Big Chair: Redwood Library announces summer concert series
Newport making progress on North End Development, transportation plans
Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music
Chief of Naval Operations tours undersea vehicle lab during visit to NUWC Division Newport
The Declaration of Independence wasn’t really complaining about King George, and 5 other surprising facts for July Fourth
The Choir School of Newport County continues its program that offers kids free piano lessons
Gorbea critical of U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Voting Restrictions
|4
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.