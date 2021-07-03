Newport’s Fireworks postponed due to weather

Due to a persistently dreary forecast, the City of Newport this afternoon announced that it has made the difficult decision to postpone its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display over Newport Harbor to Monday, July 5th.

The roughly 20-minute display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. with the best viewing found anywhere along Newport Harbor with a westward-facing view.

