Newporter Ann Marie Tuxbury breaks women’s course record, becomes the first female to win Citizens Pell Bridge Run

Good Morning,

⚓️ Newporter Ann Marie Tuxbury not only broke the women’s course record in the Citizens Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 17th but is the first female in the event’s history to finish first overall. Tuxbury crossed the finish line first of more than 2,800 runners and walkers on Sunday. Her finish time of 21:02 bested the standing women’s record by 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

Tuxbury was followed over the line by Solomon Gareda (Warwick, RI) in 21:49, followed by Chip Melleby (Plymouth, MA) in 22:21 and Sam Butler (Providence, RI) in 22:24. The women’s podium was topped by Tuxbury followed by Andee Swann (Morristown, TN) in 24:09 and Shara Delene Bousquet (Westerly, RI) in 24:56.

To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $650,000 to non-profits through this event. This year, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation chose 35 local non-profits that will receive donations from the event.

Full Story - Newport woman is first-ever female to win Citizens Pell Bridge Run

⚓️ On Saturday, The National Sailing Hall of Fame inducted eleven sailors during its 11th ceremony. The members of the Class of 2021 joined 90 current Hall of Famers, all of whom will be featured in the Legends of Sailing exhibition at The Sailing Museum, which is scheduled to open in May of 2022.

Full Story - National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts Class of 2021

⚓️ On Tap This Week: Heart & Sole Walk for Animals, Full Moon Bike Ride, Fall Newport Tree Walk, Goat Hikes, and much more.

Full Story - What’s Up This Week: Heart & Sole Walk for Animals, Full Moon Bike ride, The Exorcist, & more

⚓️ After 30 years in business on Spring Street, Broadway, and, more recently, at 2 Coddington Highway, Kim Damon, General Manager of the Newport Hobby House is going to retire and close the store. A large inventory of models, tools, paints, glues, rockets, and electric trains will be sharply discounted – just in time for the Holidays. The store is closed on Wednesday and Thursday, but open 10-6 on every other day.

⚓️ The Potter League for Animals will host their annual Heart & Sole Walk For Animals at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday. The event has been held at Glen Park for the last several years.

⚓️ Days will really begin to feel and appear shorter this week. Today’s sunrise is after 7 am (7:01 am) and sunset is before 6 pm (5:59 pm). There’s just 10 hours & 58 minutes of sun today.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts Class of 2021

Newport woman is first-ever female to win Citizens Pell Bridge Run

What’s Up This Week: Heart & Sole Walk for Animals, Full Moon Bike ride, The Exorcist, & more

Newport Garden Club to host a talk by ‘The Seedhuntress’

Changing seasons, changing exhibits at Little Compton Historical Society

‘Rock The Mansion’ raises more than $150,000 for Newport Mental Health

Tony Award-Winning Musical “Million Dollar Quartet” coming to Boston’s Boch Center October 29th + 30th

Gerry Goldstein: For Mercy’s sake, he stood guard through the night

City of Newport: A portion of the Cliff Walk will be closed on Monday for maintenance

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now

Local news, delivered. Never a paywall.

Your support keeps us going.

Support What's Up Newp

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 19, 02:00 AM EDT until October 19, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - NW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind around 12 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 5:59 pm | 10 hours & 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:56 am & 7:18 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 12:56 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.2 days, 93% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

We’ll See You Out There

urimiscott - Morning miles at Sachuest Point

Share