Good Morning. It’s Monday, October 28, and today, we’re covering the 7th Annual Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards, inflation in New England, Portsmouth Cross Country, and much more.

🗓️ Today is the 302nd day of the year; 64 days remain in 2024. Along with being a Monday, today is National Chocolate Day, Czech Founding Day, National First Responders Day, and National Immigrants Day.

⏰ Fall Back: Daylight saving time ends for the year at 2 am on Sunday. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep this weekend!

🍇 Newport Vineyards couldn’t have asked for a more glorious weekend for their seventh Harvest Festival. Under clear skies of blue, wine fans had the opportunity to savor all kinds of tastings from the treasured vineyard, including reds, whites, rosés, beers, and ciders. They were peppered throughout the immense indoor space, accented by several tall vats of libation.

WUN’s Veronica Bruno was there and has a recap and photo gallery of the fun. [WUN]

Grape stomping at Newport Vineyards’ 7th Annual Harvest Festival. Photo Credit: Veronica Bruno/What’sUpNewp

What’s Up Today

🚢 Wrapping up the 2024 cruise ship schedule is the Azamara Journey on November 1 and Insignia on November 7.

☀️ Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54°F. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

⚓ Marine: NNW wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming NNE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌒 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 7:13 am, sunset at 5:44 pm. Low tide at 11:41 am and 11:52 pm. High tide at 5:49 am & 6:12 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Crescent.

⛵ Happening Today: Newport Black History Tours, 3D Printing, Irish Lecture, and more. A full rundown of events, live music, and more here → [WUN]

Community Calendar

What’s Up Out There

News

📈 Inflation in New England is about a third higher than the rest of the nation, with medical and housing costs continuing to rise significantly, according to the latest economic conditions report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. [WUN]

🚧 RITBA and RIDOT have issued several travel advisories for Newport County for this week. Motorists should anticipate potential delays and adjust their routes accordingly. [WUN]

🛑 Motorists using the Mount Hope Bridge should expect delays until November 11, as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced a two-week bridge inspection. [WUN]

⛔ Reminder - The direction of Dixon Street will reverse on Friday, November 1. [WUN]

Arts, Culture & Things To Do

🇮🇪 Join the Museum of Newport Irish History today for the 2nd talk of its 23rd Annual Lecture Series with Dr. Hasia R. Diner, whose lecture is titled "Opening Doors: The Unlikely Alliance Between the Irish and the Jews in America," based on her latest book. [WUN]

👻 The Rhode Island State House will become a spooky haven for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday, October 29. [WUN]

🧙 Newport Restoration Foundation will host its inaugural “A Rough Point Halloween” at Rough Point on Wednesday night. [WUN]

🎃 If you haven’t done so, head to Trinity Church to check out their pumpkin patch before it closes on Halloween. [WUN]

👻 Newport Recreation is hosting a Halloween Trick or Treating at The Hut on Thursday. [Newport]

🎤 Comedian Juston McKinney will bring the laughs to The JPT on Saturday. [WUN]

Business & Nonprofit

🍷 Lucy’s Hearth will host a Dine For A Cause at 22 Bowen’s on Tuesday night. [WUN]

📖 Books & Brews: Sip local small-batch brews while browsing for new reads in the brewery barn at Ragged Island on Tuesday night, all while supporting a good cause - the Women’s Resource Center. [WUN]

City & Government

♻️ Save the Date: Newport’s Fall Recycling Day will return at Easton's Beach on Saturday, November 9. This Recycling Day event is for “harder to recycle” items and is open to Newport residents only. Proof of residency is required. [City of Newport]

💡 Learn the latest with the Old Mill Lane LNG project during a community meeting on Tuesday at 6 pm in the Middletown Fire Station. [Middletown]

Election

🗳️ Conexion Latina will host a Newport candidate info session at 5 pm today at their office at 170 Broadway. Several candidates are expected to attend.

📈 As of the end of the day on Friday, 12.2% of Rhode Island voters have already turned out to vote. [WUN]

Opinion

✍️ In a Letter To The Editor, James Dring asks for your vote as he seeks reelection to the Newport School Committee. [WUN]

⚠️ Editor’s Note: A couple of bad actors are spreading disinformation and misinformation about Newport’s election and city hall happenings. Before believing or spreading news or information this election season, ask yourself, is your source credible? Are they known for accurate, honest, and ethical reporting? Facts matter.

Food & Drink

🍷 Newport Vineyards’ 7th Harvest Festival proved the perfect way to usher in the fall. [WUN]

🍽️ Giusto is bringing back its popular “Buy One, Give One” holiday promotion in partnership with the MLK Center. When you buy a full lasagna, Giusto donates one to the center, helping them fight hunger and build community. [WUN]

🍇 Wine lovers, mark your calendars. Greenvale Vineyards is gearing up for its 25th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, promising a day packed with wine, music, food, and fun. [WUN]

Obituaries

🕊️ Nancy Levin Sack

People

🎙️ Trudy Coxe, President & CEO of The Preservation Society of Newport County, is scheduled to join WUN for a one-on-one conversation at 3 pm on Friday.

🎤 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins WUN for her monthly one-on-one conversation at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. What questions do you have for the superintendent?

Leave a comment

Sports

🏃 Portsmouth High School Cross Country had both the boys and girls champions in the Class B Championship on Saturday. [WUN]

🏈 Rhamondre Stevenson plunged into the end zone with 22 seconds left and the New England Patriots recovered after first-round draft pick Drake Maye left with a concussion early to beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 25-22 on Sunday. [WUN]

⚽ Rhode Island FC concluded the 2024 regular season with its largest win in club history on Saturday, dominating Miami 8-1 on Fan Appreciation Night. [WUN]

⚽ Following the conclusion of its inaugural USL Championship regular season, Rhode Island FC has unveiled its campaign for the club’s upcoming playoff push: Never Say Die. [WUN]

🏈 Salve Regina University football fell to Springfield College 31-7 final at Toppa Field in a NEWMAC showdown on Saturday afternoon. [Salve]

🏈 Christopher Maron booted a 29-yard field goal on the final play, capping a rally from an 18-point deficit, and Brown defeated Cornell 23-21 on Saturday. [WUN]

🏈 Devin Farrell rushed for a pair of short touchdowns and Malik Grant broke a tie with a fourth-quarter score to lead Rhode Island past Maine 24-14 for its sixth straight win Saturday. [WUN]

🏈 Camden Coleman threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in leading Richmond to a 41-14 win over Bryant on Saturday for its sixth straight win while remaining undefeated in the Coastal Athletic Association. [WUN]

🏈 Rogers High School varsity football team defeated East Greenwich 32 - 14 on Friday night to move to 5 - 2 on the season.