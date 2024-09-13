Good Morning! It’s Friday, September 13 - the 257th day of the year; 109 days remain in 2024.

☀️ Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Tonight we’ll see some patchy fog. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy, with a low of around 60. Sunrise is at 6:24 am, and sunset will be at 6:57 pm.

🚢 The Enchanted Princess and Crystal Serenity are next on the cruise ship schedule on Sunday, September 15.

Leading Off

🚰 Newport residents voiced concerns about various city issues during the Citizens Forum at the September 11 Newport City Council meeting. The most popular topic among those who spoke was a new $81 charge appearing on their August bills from the Newport Water Division.

Among those who spoke about the charge was Charles Conserva of Golden Hill St., who criticized the recent sewer tax rate and flat fee. He argued the $81 rate hike disproportionately affects single residents and couples in one-bedroom homes using less than 1,000 gallons of water monthly.

Conserva also expressed frustration with the council’s lack of communication about the new fees, which were implemented without public discussion.

Newport City Council will host a public workshop on Wednesday, September 18 in the City Council Chambers to discuss “utility billing.” (WUN)

What To Know

🔍 The French steamship Le Lyonnais, a marvel for its time, was feared lost forever when a maritime disaster in 1856 sent her to the bottom of the ocean off Massachusetts. (WUN)

🧒 Newly released census data has found that in 2023, 13.4% of Rhode Island's children lived in poverty, ranking the state last in New England on this measure. (WUN)

🎬 “The Gilded Age” is currently casting “people to portray upscale ladies and gentlemen” and “non-SAG extras” in Newport. (WUN)

🎶 Newport Live and the Jamestown Arts Center will present award-winning singer/songwriter Wesley Stace (formerly known as John Wesley Harding) on Saturday, October 12. (WUN)

🐘 Of elephants and umbrellas: Why Newport is popular for public art (Projo)

🐾 Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. and the Potter League for Animals are teaming up to host Pints For Paws on Saturday, September 28. (Potter League)

🏆 Rhode Island Representative Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) has been honored by the Rhode Island Food Policy Council for her commitment to promoting composting and reducing food waste in the state. (WUN)

🏹 The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding the public and hunters that deer archery season begins in the coming weeks. (WUN)

🖥️ The Town of Portsmouth has updated its website, joining the Town of Middletown in using CivicPlus.

🎤 What’sUpNewp has invited local and statewide candidates participating in the Rhode Island General Election to meet with us for one-on-one conversations. (WUN)

🗳️ The voter registration deadline for the November 5 General Election is Sunday, October 6. Visit vote.ri.gov today to check up on your voter registration and info.

🗑️ The International Coastal Cleanup, the world's largest volunteer effort for our ocean, occurs from September through November. Save The Bay, Rhode Island’s state coordinator, has events planned all across Newport County. (Save The Bay)

🆓 The James L. Maher Center Garden Center, in association with URI Master Gardeners, will offer free soil tests in Middletown on Saturday, September 14. (WUN)

🦟 Middletown and Portsmouth school officials are taking measures to get high school teams off the field before dusk, due to potential EEE rish. (WPRI)

🍽️ Exclusive dining and tasting experiences at ten local restaurants will be offered as part of the upcoming 19th annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival. (WUN)

🍺 Tickets are on sale for Newport Oktoberfest, held on Saturday, September 28 at Fort Adams. The event is a fundraiser for the Fort Adams Trust. (Newport Oktoberfest)

🙏 Thank Newport's kitchen leaders during National Chef Appreciation Week (Projo)

Notable Quote

"We (the City of Newport) have bled more than 15% of our housing stock to guest houses. And some amount of guest houses and short term rentals are necessary. We are a tourist town. But I think we have clearly crossed the threshold where, you know, now that more than 15% of our houses are gone, this city does not need more Airbnb’s. This city does not need more. When a patient is bleeding, the first thing you do is stop the bleeding." - Newport City Councilor Mark Aramli, arguing during the City Council meeting on Wednesday night for the need to stop the proliferation of short-term rentals in Newport, citing the loss of housing stock.

🕊️ No new obituaries to share.

🎻 Gillian Fox, Executive Director of Newport Classical, speaks to What’sUpNewp about the Newport Classical Chamber Series, which opens today. (WUN)

❤️ Rowen Duffy, a 4-year-old Middletown boy, is tackling obstacles despite having a rare syndrome. (WPRI)

♀️ Leadership — how we are influenced, how we affect others, and how to be successful at leading — was the focus of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Women’s Equality Day celebration held on Aug. 29. (NUWC)

🛎️ Red Roof Inn & Suites Newport in Middletown recently sold for $4.5 million to West Greenwich-based Ganesh Hospitality. (PBN)

🤩 A 4,924-square-foot Portsmouth estate with “idyllic outdoor space” is Boston.com’s Luxury Home of the Week. The property is listed for $5.85 million. (Boston.com)

🏐 Rogers High School played Westerly High School in a varsity girls volleyball match on Thursday, September 12. WUN’s Justin Walker was there. (WUN Photo Gallery)

⛵ Stunning late-summer weather blessed Narragansett Bay for Day 2 of the 2024 Resolute Cup, which saw racing begin by noon when the southerly built just enough for a start. (WUN)

⚾ Juan Soto hit a game-ending single leading off the 10th inning to lift the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 Thursday night as Aaron Judge’s homerless streak stretched to a career-high 16 games. (WUN)

🏈 The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, two once-proud franchises that have fallen on hard times, will meet on Sunday night with a chance to go 2 - 0. (WUN)

⛵ The Fall Race Around Prudence starts at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 21. If you haven't registered, there is still time to race. (Twenty Hundred Club)

🎃 It’s time for “Six Picks Festivals,” our preview of some of the best in the state over the next few weekends, along with a few honorable mentions. (WUN)

🚴 The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll is scheduled for Saturday, September 14. This “is your once-a-year chance to embrace the magic of a car-free, family-friendly experience along the striking coastline of Portsmouth.” (Bike Newport)

🏄 Cvrrent Film Festival will take place at Newport Craft on Saturday, September 14. In collaboration with Surf Exchange Co., the surf-focused film festival will feature screenings, vendors, a car show, and live music. Tickets are $30. (eventbrite)

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am & 3 pm

This Week + Weekend

🛥️ Newport Boat Show, Harvest Dinner, and more. Check out our full roundup of events, live music, entertainment, and more. (WUN)

