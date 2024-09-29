Newport's City Council has rejected a proposal to ban short-term rentals in business zones, sparking a debate about housing affordability and the impact of short term rentals on the local community.

Newport Public Schools is considering moving fifth grade back to Pell Elementary School and reconfiguring Thompson Middle School to serve grades six through eight due to declining enrollment.

Lifespan, the hospital group that operates Newport Hospital, is restructuring and reducing its executive positions by 20%, resulting in the departure of Newport Hospital President Crista Durand.

