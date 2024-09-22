Newport residents are facing a range of challenges, from infrastructure issues and utility fee hikes to tensions between teachers and the school district administration. In a conversation with What’sUpNewp this week, Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy emphasized the need for a $98 million bond measure to address urgent infrastructure needs and discussed much more.

Meanwhile, the Teachers Association of Newport is urging its members to engage in a "dynamic work to contract" action, including skipping upcoming school open houses.

