Newport City Council tackled short-term rentals, traffic issues, and housing development in a marathon meeting. The council approved zoning amendments to prohibit new guest houses in certain business districts, reversed the direction of traffic on Dixon Street, and discussed a proposed $78.7 million development project by the Naval War College.

Meanwhile, 'The Gilded Age' is currently casting in Newport, and four Newport hotels have earned prestigious MICHELIN Keys, solidifying the city's status as a premier luxury travel destination.

Latest What'sUpNewp Headlines