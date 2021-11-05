Newport Restaurant Week returns today with BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions, and more [Sponsored]

Did someone say Newport Restaurant Week? Well since you asked: Newport Restaurant Week returns today through Sunday, November 14 with more than 65+ dining deals and discounts in and around Newport.

Think: Dinner for two specials, loads of BOGO deals, free fries, complimentary margaritas, prix-fixe menus straight out of your dreams, and so much more.

For this edition of Newport Restaurant Week there are two ways to search deals: Browse all the deals here (be sure to hit the next button on the page for more deals, there are 66 in total) or click here for all participating Restaurants and to search by region.