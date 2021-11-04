Good Morning,

⚓️ Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health yesterday announced that Rhode Island is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination today to children 5 to 11 years of age. Last night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended vaccination for children in this age group with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Full Story - COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to children 5 to 11 in Rhode Island

⚓️ With the filming of Hocus Pocus 2 in Newport, we look back at 17 popular films that also used Newport as a filming location.

Full story - 17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport

⚓️ The Office of the Attorney General, Coastal Resources Management Council, the City of Newport, and Howard Wharf LP have reached a preliminary agreement to restore access to an obstructed public right of way on Lee’s Wharf in downtown Newport. The preliminary agreement will reestablish public access to the Lee’s Wharf right of way and provide site improvements for the public to enjoy.

Read More - Agreement reached to restore public shoreline access on Lee’s Wharf

⚓️ Things continue to look different as the Fall 2021 edition of Newport Restaurant Week approaches, but the commitment to supporting the area’s local dining community remains the same.

Newport Restaurant Week returns Friday, November 5 – Sunday, November 14 with area restaurants slated to offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for the duration of the event. Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards, promotions, and more.

Full Story - Newport Restaurant Week returns Nov. 5 – 14 with crave-worthy deals

⚓️ Thanks to the folks at Common Fence Music, we’ve got another ticket giveaway this week.

Details - Ticket Giveaway: Garcia Peoples Coming to Channing Church Saturday, Nov. 6th

⚓️ Don’t miss legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush and Matt Nako, an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, on the stage of JPT Film & Event Center tonight. We recently caught up with Rush about the show.

⚓️ Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’s Up Newp for her regularly scheduled monthly live virtual video interview on Wednesday.

We discussed the latest with COVID, her expectations now that children from five to eleven are eligible for COVID vaccinations, the latest on the school construction projects, and more. Watch our conversation below.

Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too

Newport Restaurant Group’s annual gift card fundraiser returns

Naval Academy Preparatory School football team ends its home schedule with a win over Bridgton Academy

Trans-Siberian Orchestra offering $25 tickets for 25 Hours for Nov 28th Mohegan Sun show beginning Thursday

Treasurer Magaziner celebrates the passage of Portsmouth, Central Falls school construction bonds

Vermont 10 Miler returns to Stowe on November 7

Live Blog: Rhode Island Special Election Results

City of Newport: West Marlborough Street will be closed to traffic from Nov. 8 – Dec. 3

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow - Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:21 am | Sunset: 5:36 pm | 10 hours & 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:45 am & 8:07 pm | Low tide at 12:51 am & 1:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.4 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Newport Historical Society to host ‘Virtual Book Talk’ with Anderson Cooper

Tom Rush to perform at JPT Film & Event Center on November 4

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa perform at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There

Photo: urimiscott - Early morning miles last Thursday at Sachuest Point. For a chance to have your photo featured here and on our Instagram Page, tag your photos on Instagram with #whatsupnewp.

