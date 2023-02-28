Newport residents set to save on electric rates with community aggregation program
Plus: Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 – 28
Newport residents set to save on electric rates with community aggregation program
Newport Community Electricity Launching May 2023 with Rate of 9.361 ¢/kWh for Residential Customers
Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 – 28
According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different parts of the state.
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Volunteers needed for Newport’s July Secret Garden Tour
The Newport Secret Garden Tour is looking for volunteers for the upcoming July Tours which will take place in the city’s historic Point Section on July 7-9 from 10 AM to 4 PM.
JetBlue pilot landing in Boston averts potential collision
A JetBlue pilot had to take “evasive action” while landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft crossed an intersecting runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII
Whether accessible by the average diving lover or only through deep-sea documentary footage, war-era shipwrecks are a fascinating window into maritime history.
Lynda Stevenson elected as new President of The Friends of The Waterfront
Stevenson , a RI native, has been a Newport resident for over 25 years and involved in numerous civic organizations.
The Women’s Resource Center is on the move
This growth led WRC to sell its Touro Street, Newport, RI location in order to use the proceeds to seed the creation of a new campus on Aquidneck Island.
Kingston Chamber Music Festival to present ‘Bridge, Brahms and Beyond’ at Jamestown Arts Center
“Bridge, Brahms and Beyond” at Jamestown Arts Center presented by Kingston Chamber Music Festival, Friday, March 17, 7-9 pm
Bartees Strange will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and indie-pop.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.
The Ocean Race: Breeze on as fleet encounters first southern weather system
As The Ocean Race fleet heads further south, conditions change dramatically
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Rep. Cortvriend bill would create a path for intellectually disabled to experience college
The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high school — to experience college and college life while they transition to adult life.
While California wearies of snowstorms, Northeast greets one
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous.
Recent Local Obituaries
Patricia M. Virgadamo
August 16, 1941 – February 24, 2023
Popular Stories Right Now
Here's how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 - 28
Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 20 – 24)
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for Newport, Bristol, Block Island
What’s Up This Week: Feb. 27 – March 5
Blind Beer Tasting, The Annual Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.