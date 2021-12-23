Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, December 23.

⚓️ Thank you to everyone who came out to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation last night at The JPT! It was a fun-filled and festive night!

This event marked six sold-out events we’re hosting this week, we’re thankful for all of you who have attended and supported them. Thank you!

⚓️ Speaking of, WUN contributors Rick Farrell and Frank Prosnitz were at The Firehouse Theater on Tuesday night when Jay Leno, the one-time king of late-night tv, brought laughter to an appreciative audience of primarily local police officers - ‘Thank You,’ Leno tells cops at sold-out comedy show

⚓️ WUN’s Frank Prosnitz also has the latest on the Opera House/Newport Performing Arts Center - Newport Performing Arts Center board ‘reframing’ the project; hopeful of a late 2023 re-opening

⚓️ WUN Columnist Brian C. Jones is back with a thought-provoking column - Sandy Hook – What does it take to get us to care?

⚓️ Meanwhile, WUN Contributor Thom Cahir is keeping it a little more light with a review of the latest Spiderman - What’s Up at the Movie: We Review “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight - Snow likely, mainly after 5 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tomorrow - Rain and snow likely before 10 am, then a chance of sprinkles between 10 am and noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of flurries between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until December 23, 11:00 AM EST

Today - NW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:08 am & 10:45 pm | Low tide at 3:14 am & 3:59 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.2 days, 87% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There

