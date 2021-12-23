Newport Performing Arts Center board ‘reframing’ the project; hopeful of a late 2023 re-opening
Plus: Sandy Hook – What does it take to get us to care?
⚓️ Speaking of, WUN contributors Rick Farrell and Frank Prosnitz were at The Firehouse Theater on Tuesday night when Jay Leno, the one-time king of late-night tv, brought laughter to an appreciative audience of primarily local police officers - ‘Thank You,’ Leno tells cops at sold-out comedy show
⚓️ WUN’s Frank Prosnitz also has the latest on the Opera House/Newport Performing Arts Center - Newport Performing Arts Center board ‘reframing’ the project; hopeful of a late 2023 re-opening
⚓️ WUN Columnist Brian C. Jones is back with a thought-provoking column - Sandy Hook – What does it take to get us to care?
⚓️ Meanwhile, WUN Contributor Thom Cahir is keeping it a little more light with a review of the latest Spiderman - What’s Up at the Movie: We Review “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Local Obituaries
Leno performs for another sold-out crowd at Firehouse Theater
‘Bois Doré’ estate on Narragansett Avenue sells for $8.99 million
Weather
Today - Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight - Snow likely, mainly after 5 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tomorrow - Rain and snow likely before 10 am, then a chance of sprinkles between 10 am and noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of flurries between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Marine Forecast
Today - NW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:08 am & 10:45 pm | Low tide at 3:14 am & 3:59 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.2 days, 87% lighting.
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5 pm – Holiday History Walk
6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
7 pm to 10 pm – Family Band Jam @ Anchor Bar at The Reef
8 pm – 5 Nights of Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Timmy Smith at 9 pm
The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm
