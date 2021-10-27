Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges reopen to most traffic
Plus: Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Update: Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges reopen to most traffic
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) is lifting restrictions on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges for all but high-profile vehicles. Automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses may cross these bridges. Note: school buses are not permitted at this time.
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Newport Public Schools moved to two-hour delay. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map
There are currently 93,422 National Grid customers without power across Rhode Island. 7,724 of those are located in Newport County.
